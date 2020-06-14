Happy Dad’s Day!
What do you call someone who is a business leader, a community volunteer, a crosswalk guard and a Cub Scout leader?
We call him Michael Guerra, or as his kids know him, “Dad.”
We’re happy to report that Guerra has been chosen by the Texas Council on Family Violence as one of several dads honored in Father’s Day features.
Guerra, a founding member and former president of Progress321, is with Guerra Investment Advisors. He’s also treasurer of the Sun Bowl Association.
But he says his most fulfilling job is being a loving father to Edward, 6, and Elizabeth, 4, with wife Dana.
For sale
Jim Valenti, who was the CEO of University Medical Center for 12 years, is selling his home in El Paso.
The 6,100-square-foot house, located in the gated community of Estancias Coronado in West El Paso, is listed for $1.1 million. It’s described as a Tuscan-style villa with stunning views, four bedrooms and five baths.
Valenti retired in 2016 after more than 30 years in the health care business.
Flying high
Parker Dodds, a 2007 graduate of Franklin High School, is now a pilot based at Beale Air Force Base in California. In May, he led a team of T-38 pilots performing a flyover to honor health care workers in northern California.
“My fellow airmen and I are honored to be able to show our support for our health care workers and first responders,” Dodds said in a statement. “We hope it brings some joy to them and the community during these uncertain times.”
You may remember that Dodds also led a flyover of the Broncos-Raiders game on Monday Night Football last fall, and over the Sun Bowl in 2018 for the Battle of I-10.
In case you missed it
El Paso is ranked as the No. 5 safest large city in a new study by AdvisorSmith, a business advice and research company.
According to the study, El Paso beats out No. 13 Fort Worth, No. 15 Austin and No. 16 Arlington in Texas for safety.
The top five cities ranked by AdvisorSmith are Virginia Beach, Virginia; Henderson, Nevada; San Diego; New York City and El Paso.
