We asked, you answered. When we challenged readers to tell us what national chains and/or stores and restaurants they’d like to see open in El Paso, we got quite a response.
Some of the favorites were Trader Joe’s, H-E-B and Cheesecake Factory. In-N-Out Burger got votes, too, as did another Costco.
Also: Container Store, Ikea, Steak ‘n Shake, another Grimaldi’s, Crate and Barrel and/or Pottery Barn, Panera Bread, TGI Fridays and Torchy’s Tacos.
When we contacted these businesses to see if they had any plans to open in El Paso, some of them actually replied.
Costco: “Unfortunately, it is our company policy to not comment regarding future Costco warehouses until we are ready to share details about the new location (usually 2-3 months in advance).”
So you’re saying there’s a chance?
Ikea: “We have not announced any expansion plans for El Paso at this time.”
Trader Joe’s: “All of the locations that are opening soon are listed on our website. Unfortunately, El Paso is not on the list at this time.”
One reader said we should be shopping/eating local anyway. We entirely agree. Lots of businesses have opened in the area, and with people eager to be out and about, go try a homegrown restaurant.
Big news
Jazmine Ulloa, the Burges High School grad who’s been a national political reporter for the Boston Globe, is making a big move.
She’s joined the politics desk at The New York Times as a roving reporter focused on the midterm elections, based in Washington, D.C.
“Making this move and leaving the Boston Globe has been bittersweet, but I’m excited to join such a brilliant team at such an important time,” she tweeted.
Announcing her hire, the Times’ politics editor noted her smart, analytical writing in stories from across the country.
He added: “Nowhere has Jazmine written with greater authority and empathy than in her native Texas and her hometown of El Paso, where she returned a year after the massacre at a Walmart and described the city as ‘caught between two vastly different visions of borders and demographic change: one rooted in connection, another in division.’”
Ulloa graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2009, and worked at the Austin American-Statesman and Los Angeles Times before the Globe.
