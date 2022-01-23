He’s home
Chris Balsiger, the former IOS executive who was serving time at La Tuna, is back in El Paso. He was transferred to home confinement on Sept. 15.
Balsiger is wearing an ankle bracelet and has a curfew while living with his wife in their West El Paso home. He is still in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
A family member says he’s working from home, and is pleased to be back in the care of his cardiologist. Balsiger, 68, has advanced coronary artery disease and has had two heart attacks.
According to his daughter, the family is relieved to have him home and will continue to fight for his innocence.
Balsiger was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice in connection with a coupon fraud scheme in 2016. He was serving a 10-year sentence.
Makeover, FBI style
The El Paso office of the FBI is getting into makeover mania. Big renovations are underway at the agency’s offices on South Mesa Hills in West El Paso.
A spokesperson said the facility hasn’t had any updates in more than 20 years. Some of the spaces are being renovated to “better suit our mission,” the spokesperson said.
Architects Q&A
Texas Architect magazine featured a lengthy interview with two El Paso architects in its January/February issue. They are Rida Asfahani, AIA, and Christopher Esper, Associate AIA, of Root Architects.
The firm designed the TI:ME retail center at the Montecillo development, and among other projects, Working Capitol, a shared workspace on Montana not far from Downtown.
While their work is definitely modern, both architects have a real appreciation for older building stock.
Said Esper, “El Paso has one of the most amazing collections of historic buildings in the region. It’s not just a high money market here; smaller developers are also being able to get in the game.”
Asfahani said, “Our office has done projects from Louisiana to California, and the idea of spreading our roots throughout the Southwest is the reason we’re doing this. This is the part of the world we call home, and we want to make sure we have a hand in shaping it.”
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
