Come back soon!
Our favorite British fan of American baseball has left the continent. As he departed the former colonies, Joey Mellows posted a picture of himself standing in Southwest University Park, one of his favorite U.S. stadiums, where the El Paso Chihuahuas play. He visited El Paso in August.
Mellows, from Portsmouth, England, spent all summer touring the country on his way to see more than 160 baseball games. When his trip ended Dec. 13, he tweeted that he’d spent his life savings, but added, “I have never been poorer, nor felt richer. Thank you for everything, America.”
She said yes!
Make sure you go see the beautiful Christmas lights in San Jacinto Plaza this holiday season. And if you’re lucky, you’ll get to see a marriage proposal, too.
That’s what some visitors witnessed, when KTSM sports anchor Andy Morgan proposed to anchor Estefanía Seyffert – down on one knee and everything – in the middle of all the sparking decorations. And she said yes!
Seyffert is a UTEP grad who grew up in El Paso and Juárez; Morgan is a Denver native and Colorado State alum.
Now they’ll get to navigate married life while working crazy TV schedules.
Changes, changes
As Heather Wilson settles in as president of UTEP, there are changes in her executive staff. Ben Gonzalez, who was hired by former President Diana Natalicio as vice president of Asset Management and Development, has moved on.
Then Wilson changed the name of the department back to Institutional Advancement and appointed an interim VP – Jim Senter, UTEP’s rather busy athletic director. Now there’s a rumor that Nick Popplewell will take over as AD and Jim Senter will run the development office fulltime.
Popplewell has the impressive title of senior associate athletic director for development and external relations. Since joining UTEP in 2018, he rebranded the Miner Athletic Club, created new funds and events, and led the Sun Bowl reseating campaign.
Pop-up Lush
In case you missed it, a pop-up shop called Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics was open Dec. 18-22 at Cielo Vista Mall, selling handmade bath bombs, body lotions, shampoo bars, soaps and more.
But it’s coming back. The United Kingdom- headquartered company chain will open a permanent store at Cielo Vista in 2020.