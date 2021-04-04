Moving on
Estela Casas is leaving her position as executive director of the University Medical Center Foundation and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. You’ll remember that Estela left KVIA Channel 7 in late 2019 after more than 25 years as a news anchor at the ABC affiliate.
She joined UMC as its chief fundraiser in January 2020, saying that after her own battle with breast cancer, she was inspired to help others with cancer succeed.
She left KVIA, but she never completely disappeared from the local airwaves. Not long after departing the station, she began appearing in TV commercials for the Viva Auto Group.
Estela’s last official day with UMC is April 23. No word on who will follow her in the job.
Space help wanted
Elon Musk recently posted a tweet encouraging engineers and technicians to apply for jobs at the SpaceX facility about 20 miles east of Brownsville, Texas.
And boy, he wasn’t kidding. The SpaceX website lists more than 80 open positions at the location that Musk’s private rocket company would prefer we call Starbase.
Many are full-time, highly skilled engineering jobs in specialties like avionics systems, flight safety, systems integration, and automation and controls.
There are also openings for trade positions, including welders, construction managers, crane operators and electricians. But if you’d rather work part-time, they’re also looking for baristas. Apply online at Spacex.com/careers.
SpaceX’s Starship program is intended to take people to Mars one day. A Starship test flight ended last week in an explosion after a landing sequence failure.
Or in SpaceX jargon, “a rapid unscheduled disassembly.”
What a wardrobe
When he signed with an NFL team last week, El Pasoan Aaron Jones was wearing a sombrero of green and gold.
That was a clear signal he was re-signing with the Green Bay Packers in a four-year contract worth a tidy $48 million.
It’s the same hat he often pairs with a green and gold serape.
But does he have other sombreros, we wondered? The answer is yes. He’s been seen wearing a brilliant blue one with sparkly white stitching, as well as a more reserved black model.
Can’t wait to see him on the field again, wearing a green and gold helmet.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
