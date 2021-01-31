Car news
Big news in the local auto business. Casa Auto Group is acquiring Crawford Buick GMC at 6800 Montana. Owner Travis Crawford opened the dealership in 1973 and appeared in its TV ads for years.
Casa Auto Group, which owns and operates Casa Ford-Lincoln, Casa Nissan and Casa Kia, was started in 1969 by Wallace Lowenfield. Then Wally’s son Clay Lowenfield ran the business. Now Wally’s grandsons are in charge. Justin Lowenfield is dealer principal, Ronnie Lowenfield is VP/executive manager, Luke Lowenfield is VP, and Miles Lowenfield is a part owner with his brothers.
Q news
No, not that Q. We mean radio station KLAQ and DJ Buzz Adams. Buzz called up Beto O’Rourke last week and asked the former presidential candidate and El Paso congressman if he planned to run for Texas governor.
O’Rourke’s answer: “It’s something I’m going to think about.”
Well, that got the media’s attention. Adams’ interview was reported in national, state and local news organizations, including Fox News, the Houston Chronicle and The Hill.
O’Rourke could challenge incumbent Greg Abbott, who is expected to run for re-election in 2022.
In 2018, O’Rourke ran against Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate and came within 3 points of winning.
Anyway, good job, Buzz.
Flight or fight plan
With the Texas Legislature back in business, El Paso’s state senators and representatives are flying from El Paso to Austin a lot. Except when they go to Arizona.
State Rep. Joe Moody tweeted last week about his roundabout trip to the state capital: “I’m of the opinion that flying to Phoenix in order to get to Austin makes very little sense.”
He didn’t name the airline, but we’re guessing it’s the one that begins with “S” and ends with “west.”
That’s historic!
Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site in far east El Paso County has been named a National Historic Landmark.
The 860-acre park is packed with cultural and historic significance. It’s home to thousands of pictographs, many of them painted face-like figures, and archeological deposits. Tribal communities have lived and traveled through the area for more than 10,000 years. There’s some pretty good rock climbing, too.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
