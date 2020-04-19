Bye, Butterfield
As we say farewell to the Butterfield Trail Golf Club, let’s remember some of its greatest hits.
It’s the only Tom Fazio premium design course in Texas. Known for its beautiful fairways and greens, not to mention the spectacular mountain views, El Paso’s golfing gem in the desert opened in 2007.
Golfweek magazine included Butterfield on its list of Best Courses You Can Play every year since 2009.
Links Magazine routinely ranks Butterfield as one of the top 10 public golf courses in the country, most recently as No. 1.
In 2015, Butterfield came in first in KemperSports awards for facilities with the highest customer satisfaction ratings, based on green fees. The trail won in the “more than $70” category.
It will close permanently at the end of May. The course was built by El Paso International Airport as an economic development project and was supported by airport revenues. But as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the airline industry, EPIA had to make major cuts to operating expenses.
Roses, roses, roses
Here’s something to put on your list of Things to Do When This is Finally Over: Visit El Paso’s Municipal Rose Garden.
The garden was featured on the website onlyinyourstate.com, which calls it enchanting, adding: “Always impeccably maintained, the garden looks like a scene from ‘Alice in Wonderland.’”
The garden is maintained by hundreds of volunteers, including El Paso Master Gardeners and members of the Rose Society, in an agreement between the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the city.
Its four acres are packed with 1,500 blooming bushes representing 430 species. The first 200 bushes were planted in 1958 by the city and the El Paso Rose Society.
The garden is in Central El Paso, at 1702 N. Copia and Aurora. It’s closed now, but we’re happy to report that roses don’t seem to care about global pandemics – they’re blooming like crazy. You can see the riot of color if you drive by.
Don’t do it!
El Paso Water wants to remind you that you should not flush your face masks down the toilet. No Clorox wipes or latex gloves either.
As the water utility posted on Facebook: “Remember, just the three Ps in the toilet (pee, poop, toilet paper).” Everything else goes in the trash.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.