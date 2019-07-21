Ranch news
We hear that El Paso businessman Bill Sanders has sold his 131-square-mile ranch southeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico. No price has been disclosed. The ranch includes a 14,000-square-foot hacienda, a pool and a tennis court, along with 84,000 acres of land.
It’s been reported that Sanders created Canyon Blanco Ranch by making 80 separate land purchases in northern New Mexico over 20 years. The ranch’s name refers to a 20-mile-long, 300-feet-deep gorge on the property.
Sanders, a real estate tycoon who’s called the godfather of the real estate investment trust or REIT, is 77 and still goes to the office every day. At one time, he was among the largest land owners in New Mexico. According to a ranking from 1997, Sanders came in at No. 27 on a list of the 40 biggest land owners.
Hang on!
Snøhetta, the Oslo-based firm that is designing the El Paso Children’s Museum, has just finished a nice little hiking trail in the Austrian Alps.
The project includes a dramatic, cantilevered platform that takes hikers high in the air over the path, where they stand on a see-through grate and lean on waist-high steel walls to appreciate the valley views below. Locals say it’s like floating above the earth.
The trail, called the Perspektivenweg – which means Path of Perspectives – is in the mountains above Innsbruck, Austria.
Congrats!
Journalist Angela Korcherga, who’s spent her career covering both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, has won a Maria Moors Cabot medal from the Columbia Journalism School. The award honors exceptional reporting in the Americas.
Other honorees include a political cartoonist in Nicaragua, a Mexican journalist and the opinion editor for The New York Times en español.
Korcherga, who works for the Albuquerque Journal, has also worked in TV and radio, and her reports used to air on KVIA Channel 7.
The votes are in
We’re happy to report that a painting by El Paso artist Ann James Massey was among the top 15 vote getters in an international competition sponsored by the Art Renewal Center of New Jersey.
Her “Blessing of the Animals” came in 13th in the People’s Choice Award online voting. The competition attracted 4,300 entries by realist artists from all over the globe, and 1,500 finalists were chosen for online voting.