Taiwan, Tesla, EP
In case you have not heard, a newspaper in Taiwan is reporting that a company based there will build a plant in El Paso to manufacture components for Tesla Inc.
The report comes from the Commercial Times in Taiwan, and has been picked up by Reuters, the international news agency.
The company, Pegatron, is known as a key supplier for Apple Inc., but reportedly is looking to electric vehicles as a major source of growth. Tesla is in the process of building a giant new plant near Austin to manufacture electric vehicles.
So far there’s no word on where or when Pegatron would open an El Paso facility. Reportedly, the company is still working on details of its overseas investment, including timing, location and costs.
El Paso Inc. checked with Jessica Herrera, who heads up the city of El Paso’s economic and international development efforts. She said she didn’t have any information on Pegatron or where they may be in the process.
She did say, however, that such an investment in El Paso would have “a tremendous and very positive impact on our region and the supply chain as the growth of electric vehicles continues.”
A spokesperson for the Borderplex Alliance said they could not confirm or deny any such project “until/if/when the company decides to issue an announcement.”
Pegatron is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. According to a company profile on Forbes.com, Pegatron was founded in 2007 and had a market cap of more than $5.8 billion as of 2020.
It’s known for its work with branded vendors, like Apple, developing computing, communications and consumer electronics for those clients. Pegatron’s primary products have included notebooks, desktop computers, game consoles and LCD TVs, as well as smart phones and cable modems.
La Perla, please
Starting Memorial Day weekend, you’ll be able to book a private event at the atmospheric La Perla rooftop bar and lounge atop the beautifully restored Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park.
Reservations are required with a minimum spend of $125. Chef Andrew Padilla will serve a seasonal menu featuring entrees like marinated crab claw with brown butter shrimp and crudités.
For more information, visit www.plazahotelelpaso.com.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.