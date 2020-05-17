App up
An El Paso tech firm developed a custom web application for Harvard’s Laboratory of Innovation Science, and got a mention on Forbes.com.
The company is Hello Amigo, which used to be Viva + Impulse Creative, led by managing partner Brandon Silverstein. The web app is called the Innovation Science Guide. It’s described as a tool for startups, researchers and anyone who wants to learn more about the science of innovation.
Writing about the app on Forbes.com, entrepreneur John Winsor says: “While the rest of the world seems to be baking bread during this lockdown, you could be making moves to take your company to the next level.”
Bittersweet honor
It’s the kind of recognition that a news operation is both proud and heartbroken to receive – winning an award for covering a horrific tragedy in its hometown.
KVIA Channel 7 has received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its continuing coverage of the shootings at the Cielo Vista Walmart last August. Ultimately, the events of that day took 23 lives and injured many more, physically and emotionally.
The entry put together by the ABC-7 news team could only run 30 minutes, but it included moments from the station’s 10 hours of live coverage on Aug. 3, as well as news and stories aired over during the months that followed.
The Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, are among the most prestigious honors in broadcast journalism. Regional winners now advance to judging at the national level. Those honorees will be announced in October.
Look for the helpers
Susan Quinn from Columbia, South Carolina, sent a colorful handmade quilt to the Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center in memory of those who lost their lives during the Walmart shooting. Then she offered to make face masks for the center. As it turns out, kid-size masks are hard to come by, so the center’s staff is taking her up on the offer.
Moving north
Robert Gonzalez, who’s run Texas Tech’s architecture program in El Paso for nine years, is headed to Albuquerque. He’s been named dean of the School of Architecture and Planning at the University of New Mexico. He says he’s keeping his condo here so he can enjoy what he loves about El Paso – local cultural events and the people.
