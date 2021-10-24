Social service
An El Paso native has a new job in the Biden White House.
Megan Glancey, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2014, and Franklin High School, will serve as a White House social aide.
Social aides assist the president and the vice president with diplomatic protocol at state events and other important social events.
But that’s not all she’ll be doing. Glancey will continue to work as cryptologic warfare officer while studying for an advanced degree at Johns Hopkins University.
Glancey is the daughter of Rick and Kay Glancey, El Pasoans who now live in Austin, where Rick runs government relations for the Texas Facilities Commission. But you may remember Rick as a weather forecaster on local TV stations.
Magical music
When Disney’s next big animated movie premieres in November, it will have a big musical connection to El Paso.
Composer Germaine Franco, who grew up playing piano and drums in El Paso and was a member of the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra, is scoring the music for the film, titled “Encanto.”
It’s the story of a magical family in Colombia where every child is blessed with a unique gift – from super strength to the power to heal – every child except one.
Franco is working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who composed eight original songs for the film in English and Spanish. Miranda created the musical “Hamilton,” has a Pulitzer Prize and multiple Tony Awards, Grammys and Emmys.
Franco also scored the Disney animated film “Coco.”
“Encanto” is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 24.
Cleaning up
Texas Hospitals magazine took note of how El Paso Children’s Hospital is using innovative technology to keep its rooms safe and clean during the pandemic.
The hospital bought two fancy machines called UVDI-360s – then nicknamed them Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, as in the “Transformer” movies – to sanitize rooms between patients. What would normally take more than an hour to accomplish is done in just minutes.
El Paso Children’s is one of 10 children’s hospitals in the nation to receive the high-level sterilization machines that can kill more than 36,000 types of pathogens in a 10-minute cycle.
Texas Hospitals is a publication of the Texas Hospital Association.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.