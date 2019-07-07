Vote now!
Artist Ann James Massey, the native El Pasoan who has made a home for herself in Paris, is up for a major award.
And you can cast a vote that might help put her over the top.
Here’s the deal: Her realistic painting titled “The Blessing of the Animals” is a finalist for the People’s Choice Award in the Art Renewal Center’s 14th International Salon.
You can vote 10 times online for “Blessing,” but only through Monday, July 8, so do it now! To vote, go to www.artrenewal.org/14thARCSalon/Home/PeoplesChoice.
The competition attracted 4,300 entries by contemporary and classical realist artists around the world. Massey’s work is one of 1,500 selected as finalists.
The Art Renewal Center is a New Jersey-based nonprofit that supports realism in the visual arts. Massey says there are many beautiful pieces to vote for, and it’s a privilege to have her painting included with so many incredible works.
News cycle
Come fall, Crazy Cat Cyclery will close its store at 5650 N. Desert, near Interstate 10 and Redd Road, one of three now operating. Owner Roberto Barrio says it’s reacting to changing retail trends and the high cost of store overhead.
The stores in Kern Place at 2800 N. Stanton and at 6625 Montana near the airport will remain open. The Redd Road location will discount its inventory and sell off the fixtures before closing Oct. 31.
More gym news
As El Paso attracts more fitness businesses, we hear that Kinective Fitness Club will break ground on a new state-of-the-art facility this fall at Belvidere and Westwind in West El Paso.
Locally owned, Kinective describes itself as an “upscale alternative to ordinary gyms” with four boutique fitness studios, a rooftop track, café, day care, unlimited classes and a Kinective app. The club is expected to open in early 2020. The new facility will go up in what is now a parking lot.
More mall news
Here’s the latest about the future of the old Sears store at Sunland Park Mall. Word on the street is that Conn’s, the appliance and furniture retailer, will take the first floor. Tru Fit, a national fitness business, is expected to take the second floor.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com