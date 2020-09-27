Money matters
Aaron Jones, El Paso’s favorite NFL running back, is now in his third season with the Green Bay Packers. That means his rookie contract is about to run out.
He’ll earn $2.3 million for the 2020 season, but as one of the leading scorers in the league, he’s worth more. A lot more.
Live from El Paso
Coming soon: a new CD by El Paso songstress Laura Tate Goldman. She performed live in McKelligon Canyon amphitheater two years ago, backed up by an LA band.
The CD, titled “Laura Tate: Live from El Paso,” showcases her bluesy-jazzy style. It’s available for pre-order now, before an Oct. 9 release. It’s already playing on radio, and debuted at No. 1 on the Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Jazzy Blues Album Chart.
The 2018 concert was a benefit for the El Paso Community Foundation. Proceeds went to the Laura Tate Goldman Fund for the Arts.
Texas times five?
With the recent controversy about the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court – which sometimes leads to a debate about the size of the U.S. Senate – the idea that Texas can split itself into five separate states is making the rounds again.
In case you’ve forgotten, here’s the Cliff Notes version of the history behind that notion.
It is true that the document that annexed the independent Republic of Texas to the United States in 1845 allowed for Texas to be divided up into as many as four more states.
But some constitutional scholars argue that any special right of Texas to create new states ended when it seceded from the Union and joined the Confederacy in 1861. Texas was readmitted to the Union in 1865.
Then there is Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1788, which says Congress must approve any new state formed within another state. If you think Congress would approve four more Texases (Texi?), you should buy my bridge over the Rio Grande.
Finally, maybe you’ve heard that the 1845 annexation agreement allows Texas to secede from the Union without the consent of the Congress. Actually, no. There is no such provision in the document.
And finally, finally, as someone maybe said: “Read my lips. No new Texas.”
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.