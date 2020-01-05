Lincoln’s dinner
We hear that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be the special guest at next month’s Lincoln Day Dinner, sponsored by the El Paso County Republican Party.
The event is Feb. 1 at the Marriott on Airway. Tickets start at $55 per person, and go up to $2,500 for a table of 10, which buys you entry to a private VIP reception before the dinner. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 27. For more information, call 915-842-8255 or 204-6135.
Sun Bowl snippets
Here are some things you might not have known about the very successful Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game played on New Year’s Eve in front of a crowd of 42,000-plus.
Why do out of town media like to cover the game? Here’s a testimonial from Ira Schoffel, managing editor of warchant.com, a site that covers Florida State athletics.
He tweeted: “Got back to Tallahassee last night after a week in El Paso and I had an awesome time.”
He said the people in El Paso were fantastic, especially the media hospitality committee for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. “Now after 7 days of Mexican food and tequila shots, I might have to check into fasting,” he added.
And a follower of his piled on, saying that the Sun Bowl and El Paso were fantastic, and a great example of how to host a bowl game. “Some of the ‘big’ bowls could benefit from their example,” they tweeted.
Anything can happen. During the third quarter, an Arizona State fan proposed to his girlfriend from El Paso, and she said “Yes!” He waited until after an ASU scoring drive to pop the big question. Arizona State won, by the way, 20-14.
The “El Paso” ads shown during the CBS broadcast really do have an impact on people. People like Rob Flaherty, who lived in El Paso while serving as campaign director for Beto O’Rourke’s presidential bid.
After the game, Flaherty tweeted: “In 2019 I did not expect to live in El Paso. I didn’t expect to leave El Paso so soon. And I most certainly did expect to get emotional seeing ‘Visit El Paso’ ads on TV during the Sun Bowl.”
And he called El Paso a “magic little town.”