Coming to ‘20/20’
With Hispanic Heritage Month coming up soon – it starts Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15 – here’s something special to look forward to.
A crew from the ABC program “20/20” was in town recently, working on a story featuring Mount Cristo Rey and the people who maintain the trails up the mountain to the statue of the Risen Christ.
Interviews included Ruben Escandon Jr., who handles communications for the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee. The tentative air date is Sept. 17.
Day drinking
If a mountain range could be a beer, what would it be? Probably an amber ale brewed by Old Sheepdog Brewery, amirite?
This is a real thing. Celebration of Our Mountains, the nonprofit that’s been sponsoring free educational and recreational field trips in the mountains, desert and wetlands of the El Paso region since 1994, is adding a special event to its fall program.
A new brew named Mt. Franklin Ale will be released at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Old Sheepdog Brewery, 3900 Rosa, in Central El Paso. Owners Gus and Brisa Delgado opened the brewery in 2019, closed it temporarily because of the pandemic, and reopened in February.
Old Sheepdog also produces Old Yeller, a pale ale, ReReet, an English porter, Looks That Kill, an IPA, and Light My Fire, a smoky beer.
Food help wanted
Mesa Street Grill is hiring. They’re looking for a chef to join their team.
Or as a post says, “Opportunity in established world-class restaurant for a motivated, hard-working individual to join the ranks of the most award-winning team in El Paso.”
The salary range is $30,000 to $50,000.
Juicy news
Nékter Juice Bar has opened its second restaurant in El Paso. The owners are franchisees Mauricio and Linda Camillo, native El Pasoans.
In August, they opened a location at Zaragoza Grove, the first Nékter in the country with a walk-up window for customers. Other restaurants with walk-up windows will open soon in Chicago and Southern California.
The Camillos’ first Nékter in El Paso opened recently at West Towne Marketplace. The juice bar has more than 170 U.S. locations.
Noodle news
Carlos Hill, president of Tsunami Enterprises, will open four Noodles & Company restaurants in the El Paso-Las Cruces area over the next three years.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
