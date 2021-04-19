The wild agave
Here are 800 more reasons to visit the newly restored Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in Downtown El Paso: the Ámbar Restaurante, which offers one of the largest selections of agave spirits in the nation with more than 800 bottles.
The hotel is also home to the only bottle of Lalique Patron in all of Texas, available at $1,750 per shot.
Ámbar was included in a list of the 11 best tequila and mezcal bars in America, compiled by the justluxe.com website. It is first on the list, followed by tequila bars in Las Vegas, West Hollywood, New York City, Austin, Seattle and San Diego.
‘La Lydia’
The Smithsonian Institution will feature a virtual conversation with El Pasoan Adair Margo about her new book, “Voices of La Lydia: The History of Lydia Patterson Institute,” in May.
Margo’s book was published this year. It details stories of success and perseverance from the Methodist mission school that was founded in South El Paso in 1913 to educate young boys who didn’t speak English.
Now the Smithsonian American Art Museum is sponsoring a virtual book talk with Margo at 5 p.m. Mountain time on May 5. The event is free; register through Eventbrite.
Good food news
We’re happy to report that Pot Au Feu, the international restaurant in Downtown El Paso, is open for curbside pickup. Chef Roberto Espinoza, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu, is serving up comfort dishes using French techniques on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Check out their offerings online at potaufeuelpaso.com.
In case you were wondering, pot au feu means pot on the fire.
WFH, FYI
If you’ve spent much of the last year working from home – or WFH – this item may speak to you.
According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Texas is the eighth-best state for working from home.
Texas ranks first in the average amount of home square footage, which is important to get away from dogs, kids and the kitchen. It also comes in second in the cost of home internet.
Other states in the top 10 are North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Arizona and Utah. Alaska and Hawaii are at the bottom of the list.
