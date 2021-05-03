Is there anything more your business could be doing to adapt to a new year?
With about a quarter of the year behind us, plenty of opportunities remain for your business to grow and adapt to new technological advancements and trends this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re seeing some trends now that we probably wouldn’t have for another five to 10 years. These developments will be critical for your business to progress this year and years to come.
“Work from anywhere” operations: First, your business should be ready to adopt a “work from anywhere” mode of operations.
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, the obvious response in the business world is to allow employees to work from home and communicate digitally. As we move forward, businesses have the option to enable their employees to continue working from home, resume in-person operations or adopt a hybrid of in-person and at-home work.
After employers and staff have been working from home for so long, trends have shown that remote work is the ideal way to operate. Building costs are cut, hours are flexible and morale is greatly improved. In a post-COVID world, working from anywhere and remaining flexible will be critical.
Exclusive data storage on the cloud: Second, your business should exclusively use the cloud for data storage, even if you choose to use on-site operations. Having your data stored in the cloud not only makes it exponentially easier for your capacity to grow alongside your business, but it will also increase your efficiency and security.
Keeping your data stored on the cloud also makes it much easier for your business to adopt “work from anywhere” operations since staff will be able to access whatever data they need using a suitable network connection.
Extra-strength cybersecurity: Finally, your business should adopt more robust, increased cybersecurity measures, especially if you choose to follow the above two trends.
Although cloud storage is generally a more secure storage method in 2021, cyberattacks are nevertheless on the rise because of this trend. Not fun. Businesses should implement cybersecurity measures such as two-factor authentication and password policies. It is more important now than ever to increase your level of cybersecurity, especially if you continue to use remote work and cloud storage.
The demand for technology is ever increasing in 2021. Your business can make the right move starting this year by following these trends.
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based IT company.
