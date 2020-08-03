Technology is at the heart of most businesses and presents us with both opportunities and challenges. Having the right technology in place can make a huge difference in your company’s longevity, especially for small businesses.
Here are the four most common IT problems businesses face, along with their solutions.
Cybersecurity
Network attacks continue to be a problem as hackers and ransomware grow more intelligent and aggressive. It’s not only large organizations that need to watch out for cyberattacks because, according to Small Business Trends, 43% of all cyberattacks also target small businesses. Poor or nonexistent security puts all of your hard work at risk.
When it comes to cyberattacks, the old saying holds true — an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Training your employees to recognize and avoid the most common cyber threats will go a long way to keeping your business secure.
Insufficient backup
If your business ever is the target of a cyberattack, and it probably will be at some point, having a solid backup plan in place can make all of the difference for you.
Consider a business that gets hit with a ransomware attack and loses access to all of their files. If their data is backed up sufficiently, then they can recover their data and ignore the attack. But if they don’t have their data backed up, they could end up spending a significant amount of time and money to recover their files.
Even without cyberattacks, threats like natural disasters, user errors and technology malfunctions are good reasons to have a plan in place. If you don’t already have a good data backup plan in place, now is the time.
Remote work challenges
2020 has been the year of remote work for many businesses. This has caused businesses of all sizes to see both the benefits and the challenges of remote work. Your office might be set up with the appropriate technology and a fast, secure internet connection, but most people’s homes aren’t.
Make sure that your employees use their office technology and not their personal devices for everything work-related to minimize IT issues and vulnerability.
Technology upgrades
Technology moves and changes at a lightning-fast pace, which makes it difficult for even the most tech-savvy business owner to keep up. Some business owners try to hold off as long as possible before upgrading to try and save money, but they forget how much money and time that’s wasted with slow and faulty equipment.
If your current hardware is running sluggishly or your business has outgrown your current systems, make sure to talk with a trusted IT professional to help you decide how to upgrade.
Don’t wait to address these issues. Taking charge of your IT problems is one way that you can help your business grow. It may seem like a big task, but you’ll be amazed at how much better your business will run with the proper technology in place.
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based IT company.
