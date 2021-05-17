There are countless banners on production plants and distribution centers in the borderland that read “Now Hiring” or “Help Wanted.”
As the economy gains strength, demand for automobiles, housing, consumer products and processed foods is starting to rise. But firms are struggling to expand operations because they cannot find the workers they need. Talking to plant managers, I keep hearing the same two reasons why workers are not reentering the workforce.
First, many workers are receiving unemployment benefits that approximate or exceed the salary they were receiving before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. On top of these benefits are the stimulus checks many received.
Second, is the fear of working in a big production plant with hundreds of workers as the pandemic persists.
While the federal government and states are reviewing unemployment benefits and some reinstating requirements that those collecting benefits provide proof they are looking for work, the fear of being around people in numbers and falling ill could persist for the foreseeable future.
The scarcity of employees could lead to firms competing for existing employees. It could also lead to companies paying more than their competition to retain or recruit workers from other plants. Firms could also make their positions more attractive by increasing benefits. All of these come at a cost that will eventually result in higher prices that are passed on to the consumer.
How ironic is it that companies are trying desperately to find workers, and we have a wave of immigrants trying to come to the U.S.?
Other than specific sectors such as agriculture, the U.S. visa system generally requires that visa seekers have some kind of technical skill, business experience or in-demand skill.
Many of these immigrants from places such as Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba do not qualify for a work visa. Furthermore, visas of this type are extremely limited, and Washington, D.C., has not been able to address the visa system.
Aside from the pandemic, the U.S. population is rapidly aging and putting pressure on the Social Security and health care systems. We also are in a trend where the growth of the overall U.S. population is slowing down. People are having fewer children and immigration to the U.S. remains stagnant.
For our economy to grow, where are the workers going to come from?
Could asylum seekers be part of the solution? If they have the will to work, and they don’t have a criminal record or other issues, could a temporary visa be issued so that they can be hired and trained for specific positions? Residency for these workers could be made contingent on the immigrant working successfully and leading a clean life for five to 10 years.
I know that many Americans will vehemently claim that these immigrants will take jobs from Americans. If this were the case, why were value-added firms having issues finding good, reliable workers even before the pandemic? Also, wouldn’t unemployed Americans be flocking to take production jobs that are now available? I know many plant managers who would be willing to train eager employees hungry for a job.
Does race/ethnicity factor into offering temporary work visas to immigrants from places such as Central America? Would it make a difference if the asylum seekers were coming from places such as Eastern Europe? With the racial tension that exists in our country, this is a fair question.
U
ltimately, solving the problem of scarce workers lies in several areas.
The first is increased automation, which would allow production with fewer workers. The problem is that this can cost a lot of money, and a lot of functions cannot easily be automated.
Second, federal and state governments could offer tax breaks for people to have more children, which is probably unrealistic.
Third, we could try to recruit more people out of retirement and put them back into the workforce, either through incentives or tax breaks.
Fourth, the U.S. can fix its broken visa system and allow increased numbers of immigrants to work in the U.S. on a temporary visa with a possible long-term path to citizenship.
Finally, we can do nothing and accept the fact that our economic growth will continue to decline in the future and learn to live and produce within our means. This last option is not an attractive one. However, unless we look at other options, it is a definite possibility.
