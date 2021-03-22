I was talking to a friend from Mexico the other day about the scramble everybody seems to be doing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Here in the U.S., more vaccine sites are opening, and increased doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are now being shipped throughout the country.
But the pandemic has struck poorer communities, many of which are populated by minorities, particularly hard. The same can be said for developing and poorer countries that struggle to get access to the vaccine when wealthier countries have already pre-ordered most of the supplies.
President Joe Biden, who has been pressured by poorer countries to share the U.S.’s inventory, is taking the approach that Americans need to be vaccinated first before U.S. vaccine is sent to other countries.
“If we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world,” Biden told reporters March 10. “We’re going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first, but we’re then going to try and help the rest of the world.”
Biden has committed, along with India, Japan and Australia, to work with Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Biological E to produce a minimum of 1 billion doses by the end of next year.
Making sure that Americans get vaccinated first is logical, from a local standpoint, as the country works to tamp down the virus and bring some sense of normalcy to our lives and economy. It is also a politically wise move given the fractures in the country and the attempt to generate trust for the efficiency of the federal government. In this sense, the U.S. is not acting like China and Russia, which have shipped virus supplies to poorer countries as a way to build leverage in strategic parts of the world.
In the case of its neighbor to the south, the U.S. needs to be in deep negotiations with the Mexican government to come up with a plan to eventually get vaccines there. This is not just being a friendly neighbor; it is sound economic policy.
In 2020, U.S.-Mexico trade totaled $538 billion, or almost $1.5 billion per day. Both economies depend on that trade to sustain millions of jobs, and assisting Mexico makes sense to help the U.S. economy recover from the pandemic.
Mexico, on the other hand, has vaccinated a small portion of its population under its current campaign and will need to consider the best logistical approach to administer future supplies.
My friend, along with other Mexicans who live in urban areas, disagrees with the Mexican federal government’s approach.
It first focused, as most countries did, on vaccinating front-line workers. As part of his platform, however, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, better known as AMLO, has sought to right the wrongs perpetrated against Mexico’s indigenous people. That has included a focus on vaccinating people in rural areas first.
Not surprisingly, many indigenous people have a historical distrust of the federal government, and many have refused the vaccine, which can have a short shelf life once unfrozen. My friend argues that the worst outbreaks of the pandemic are in Mexico’s large and crowded cities where poorer families live with many relatives, so the vaccine campaign should have been initiated in urban, not rural areas.
She argues that although there have been isolated cases, large outbreaks have not decimated Native populations as they have in the U.S. because regions such as Chihuahua’s Tarahumara lands are extremely isolated. Even so, in the chaos of the pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty in Mexico as to who has caught the virus, where cases are spreading and who has died from it.
In the immediate future, AMLO faces the difficult task of protecting the most vulnerable sectors of Mexico’s population while choosing the most effective ways to stop the spread of the virus. This is a difficult choice in the U.S., even with the increasing abundance of the vaccine. It’s even more difficult in Mexico where supplies are extremely limited.
My friend asked, ironically, that if Americans are refusing the vaccine outright or certain brands, could the U.S. please send those unused vaccines to Mexico?
After finishing the conversation, I felt a strong pang of guilt. As I write this column, more than 100 million Americans, nearly a third, have received the vaccine. That equates to about 80% of Mexico’s population.
In the near future, every American who wants the vaccine will be able to have it. There is hope returning in the U.S. that we can slowly get back to what approximates a normal life. Mexico is still waiting for this hope to come.
