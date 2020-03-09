Scammers take advantage of our fears and are already cashing in on anxiety about COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. As you strive to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy, be sure to watch out for fake cures, phony prevention measures and other coronavirus cons.
How the scams work: You hear about coronavirus preventative measures or a “cure” on social media, in an email or a website. It contains a lot of information about this amazing product, including convincing testimonials or a conspiracy theory backstory, like that the government has discovered a vaccine but is keeping it secret for “security reasons.” You figure it can’t hurt to give the medicine a try or to have it on hand “just in case,” so you get out your credit card.
Don’t do it! While treatments are in development, currently there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines or drugs to prevent coronavirus. Scammers will use the coronavirus as another chance to market products falsely claiming to prevent or cure the disease.
What about face masks? While masks may be promoted to prevent contracting coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that it “does not recommend that people who are well wear facemasks to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a health care professional recommends it.”
Nevertheless, many people will want to purchase masks, but they are often sold-out in stores and even from top online sellers. Unfortunately, phony online stores abound – especially for high-demand items. Some sites may take your money and send you low-quality or counterfeit masks, charge excessive shipping and delivery fees, never deliver anything all or use it to steal your personal and credit card information.
Con artists are also impersonating the CDC and the World Health Organization in phishing emails. These messages claim to have news about the disease and prompt readers to download malicious software. Another scam email tries to con people into donating to a fake fundraising effort, claiming to be a government program to develop a coronavirus vaccine.
Spot coronavirus cons and fraudulent health products by watching out for these red flags:
Don’t panic. Do your research: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims, and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good to be true. Always double-check information you see online with official news sources.
Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims: Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product is effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.
Be savvy about product claims and check with your doctor: If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.
Only buy from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed is to buy directly from a seller you know and trust. If a company seems legitimate but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful with your personal information. Before offering up your name, address and credit card information, check for a real street address, a working customer service number, a positive BBB.org business profile, and review other customer experiences. These are just a few of the things you can do to help determine if a company is legitimate.
For more information on the coronavirus: Learn more about the disease at the CDC’s FAQ page online at CDC.gov. Also, FDA.gov is updating information about progress in developing a treatment for coronavirus.
___
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.