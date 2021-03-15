COVID-19 has impacted
just about everything in our lives, including our vulnerabilities.
The BBB has a free, interactive, crowd-sourced tool called BBB Scam Tracker. It allows consumers to report scams they have encountered,
and allows the BBB, as well as government and law enforcement officials, to track and expose scams and gain insight into scammers’ techniques.
There were 46,475 reports
submitted in 2020, and the most common scams of 2020 and their most likely
targets were reported in the recently published 2020 Risk Report.
Not surprisingly, more scams were perpetrated online
and yielded the highest probability of financial loss in 2020. This is likely connected
to consumer habit shifts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with people spending more time online and making more online
purchases.
Other 2020 Risk Report highlights include:
• The No. 1 riskiest scams for consumers were online purchase scams. They were the most common scam reported
to BBB, making up 38.3% of all scam reports. Pet and PPE-related online purchase
scams, in particular, spiked during the pandemic.
• For the first time since the BBB began reporting data, the financial loss reported
by young adults ages 18 to 24 was equal to that of adults 65 and older. These two age groups reported the highest median losses, $150. And ages 18 to 24 reported
the highest likelihood of loss, 56.6%.
• Fake check scams were the second riskiest scam for young adults and yielded one of the highest median dollar losses per encounter at $1,679. With online payment
systems on the rise, younger consumers may not be as familiar with how checks work.
A check can bounce even after it “clears,” and the bank allows the account holder to withdraw cash from the deposit. Fake checks, including cashier’s checks, can take as much as three weeks to be discovered.
• Scams online and through social media apps are the most common and are riskier than scams by phone for all age groups, including older adults.
• Scams using online payment
systems spiked, with one-third of all reports involving payment to scammers through online payment systems. Scams using prepaid cards and wire transfers decreased significantly
and are down to 4.4% and 2.5%, respectively.
• Amazon has become the second most impersonated brand by scammers, behind the Social Security Administration, which remained the most commonly
impersonated company or organization.
• About 1.4 million people visited BBB Scam Tracker in 2020 to verify if they were dealing
with a potential scam.
• Nearly 98% of people report a scam to BBB Scam Tracker to warn others. BBB Scam Tracker was able to help prevent consumers
and businesses from losing
an estimated $21 million to fraudsters in 2020 thanks to citizen
heroes who take time out of their day to report a scam they encountered.
Scammers are clever and constantly adjust their strategies.
They look for vulnerabilities
and go where they can take advantage of people. Consumer education is an ongoing effort and our best weapon in the fight.
You can access BBB’s Scam Tracker, sign up for scam alerts, report scams and learn how to protect yourself at BBB.org.
___
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate
of Leadership Texas 2015.
