Our small but mighty team of scrappy reporters and editors is growing.
Amaris Richardson, a native El Pasoan who has returned to her hometown after graduating from college in upstate New York, joins our news team as digital editor. This is a new position for us and is part of our effort to be the No. 1 news source of the metaverse.
OK, not really. But we do intend to polish and grow our digital news products. Online, there are opportunities to reach new audiences, interact in different ways with our readers and present the news in new ways. Right now, we’re working on something we call Inc.quiries. Stay tuned for more on that.
Amaris is a graduate of Eastlake High School and has a bachelor’s degree in performing and media arts from Cornell University. Besides having a love of journalism, she is also a poet and singer/songwriter.
“I was looking for jobs across the country, and it just so happened the best opportunity for me was in my hometown,” Amaris says. “I think a lot of young people have this romanticized idea that they’ll graduate from college and move someplace new, but sometimes that great opportunity is in your backyard.”
But you’ve got to take the time to actually consider and let go of that pride that I’ve got to go to New York City or some other mecca to become an experienced writer, which isn’t true.”
At Cornell, Amaris was named a Meinig Family Cornell National Scholar, joining a select group of students who demonstrate an outstanding degree of leadership.
Outside the classroom, she was a contributing editor and writer for Slope Magazine, one of the university’s student publications. She also worked as a communications assistant for Cornell’s College of Arts & Sciences communication’s department during her last two years of study. There, she covered university relations and helped manage social media.
Amaris and her husband, Luke Richardson-Minor, a native of New Zealand who she met while studying abroad in that country, moved to El Paso in 2020.
Amaris is part of El Paso Inc.’s new three-person digital team that works within news, advertising and marketing to coordinate and build our digital operations. That includes everything from creating new digital content like videos to nurturing our website, email newsletters and social media channels.
Succeeding in digital is hard. It’s sobering that even digital-native news outlets, those that founded their businesses on making content for the web and raised billions in venture capital to do so, have struggled.
Those media organizations, including national giants like BuzzFeed, Vice and HuffPost and others that were supposed to have figured out the formula of succeeding in the digital world, have taken a hit like the rest of the news industry. It’s hard to escape the reality that the majority of digital ad revenue goes to two tech companies. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2019, 53% of digital display ad revenue went to Facebook and Google. Another 12% went to other tech companies, including Amazon and Twitter.
That said, we believe there are many opportunities in the digital world to serve our readers even better. We have a connection to the community that’s been nurtured over our 25-year history and a focus on local news that’s unmatched.
“Growing up, I always preferred reading news articles and personal essays as opposed to fiction,” Amaris says. “I still do. Nothing fascinates me more than real-life topics and issues.”
“A big part of my passion for storytelling is untold stories, and being a person of color from the border, I know this is a place full of stories that don’t get told. So I feel like working here just makes sense.”
If you have any thoughts on our digital offerings or would just like to say welcome, you can reach Amaris by email at
