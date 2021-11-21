I knew some readers would be unhappy about my decision to run a guest column by former El Paso first lady Adair Margo in support of the city’s plans for a Downtown arena.
And I knew other readers would be unhappy about the response by UTEP art history professor Max Grossman we published in the following issue.
Grossman’s response was followed by another by David Romo, who also opposes the city’s arena plans. And this week Adair Margo responds in a guest column to the left of this one.
The arena debate is one of the most polarizing in El Paso, so why run guest columns or letters that some readers may strongly disagree with?
Admittedly, the local print newspaper as a home for debate has mostly died with the internet, particularly social media. For better or for worse, the debate is happening on Twitter, in Facebook comments or on blogs, not on the opinion pages of local newspapers. I’m much more interested in publishing hard news gathered at the street level by our staff writers; America is awash in opinion.
That said, I do think there is value in presenting different opinions on important local issues and am thrilled when a discussion gets started. I appreciate receiving letters because they further important local conversations.
I like to present a diversity of opinions on the opinion pages, 6A and 7A, and it’s not a reflection of the view of the newspaper. It’s not this paper’s business or my business to push an agenda or opinion on the arena issue or anything. My goal is to be fair, offering equal room for folks to reply.
It’s important to note that the opinion pages are separate from our news content, and our reporters have no role in creating them.
They agree and disagree with plenty that is run here, as do I. Diversity is important in a newsroom – not just racial, ethnic and gender diversity but also diversity of opinion and backgrounds.
Here are a few tips on submitting a letter to the editor or guest column:
Submit them to news@elpasoinc.com. Include your full name and address. (Your address will not appear in the paper, but we will publish your name and the side of town you live on – Eastside, Westside, Northeast, etc.)
Letters that are concise and civil are more likely to run. Preferably, they should be 150 to 200 words and focus on an argument rather than a person. No ad hominem attacks and name-calling.
Guest columns run longer, around 550 words, so are less likely to run than a letter. I give priority to guest columns that are relevant, informative and share some news of interest to the business community.
El Paso Inc.’s primary mission is different from other newspapers. You can find it printed on 3A of every issue. It’s to serve as a source of intelligence for the business community and to help the city realize its potential by celebrating the successes of those who live here. So I’m always on the lookout for letters that build up and present solutions or helpful information rather than tear down.
Keep in mind who your audience is. Our readers are mostly professionals, businesspeople and community leaders.
I prefer not to run letters that have already run somewhere else, so let me know if you are submitting your letter exclusively.
I also prefer to run letters that are tied to a recently published article, letter or column – something that we are covering or is being discussed in these pages.
How much space we have differs from week to week, so sometimes letters have to be edited for length.
And, finally, don’t be offended if your letter doesn’t run! We can’t run them all, and I can’t personally respond to every one I receive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.