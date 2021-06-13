At the El Pasoans of the Year awards celebration Thursday evening, we announced a special film project.
El Paso Inc. and the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival are co-producing a short film to honor the region’s frontline health care heroes, this year’s El Pasoans of the Year honorees.
We showed an excerpt of the film on the jumbotron during the event at Southwest University Park, but this is still a work in progress. The final film will be premiered and screened throughout this summer’s Plaza Classic Film Festival, which runs from July 29 through Aug. 8.
The goal is to capture this historic experience in an artistic format that will live on beyond this moment, so that our health care community knows that we appreciate what they’ve done to get us through this pandemic. Many of us may never fully grasp what they’ve been through, but we can at least recognize and share the essence of their story.
The pandemic has challenged many of us to think outside of the box to keep ourselves, our businesses and our lives moving forward.
When thinking about how we might honor our El Paosans of the Year beyond the printed newspaper I spent many sleepless nights wondering what we could do. The whole story and the scope of the honorees were so much larger than what we can work into 1,000 words or in an hour event. At the time, I wasn’t too sure we could figure out an event anyhow, or how it might turn out with such unusual circumstances.
But the honorees deserved their due and that’s where the idea came from.
Lucky for me, Eric Pearson and Doug Pullen at the El Paso Community Foundation heard me out and agreed to fund the project. They could have said no, and that would have probably been the end of it. I have a healthy file of great and not-so-great ideas that never happened.
Then the real work kicked in. Who would do this? The timeframe was really short and there were a lot of challenges. Not to mention both Doug and I had our plates full.
To get some advice, I called my sister Ellie Ann Fenton. She’s a filmmaker who graduated from the American Film Institute and lives in Los Angeles.
The timing was perfect. Ellie Ann had just wrapped up a project and had some time before her next one. With a load of film gear – and more shipped out – she hopped a flight to take this on.
She’s spent the last four weeks with various hospitals, filming and interviewing nurses, therapists, doctors, patients, medical students and volunteers, who all share their COVID-19 experiences and hardships. For some, it was the first time they’d sat down to think about it in retrospect. It’s been emotional.
One of the takeaways that Ellie Ann realized was how much our health care workers need our trust and support. There’s some resistance to surrendering to their care, maybe some instinctive suspicion about who knows best. But, Ellie Ann says, when you talk to these people you realize they really do have your best interest at heart and just want to take care of you the best way possible. Come a moment like COVID-19, and, for a while, our health care frontline was our only defense.
We wrapped up the El Pasoans of the Year program by gifting T-shirts to the health care heroes who came out. We invited them on the field to help with some final filming for the project.
It was a special moment, and I am so grateful to all who’ve supported every aspect of this along the way.
