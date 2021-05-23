Three years ago there was much excitement about the groundbreaking on El Paso’s long overdue Franklin Mountain State Park visitor’s center.
It had been a major coup for El Paso’s state delegation, which had been working on the project for years. Combing through our archives, I found an interview David Crowder did with State Rep. Joe Moody who told us the project had been a top priority when he was first elected to office. In 2015, they finally secured the funding and in 2018, they broke ground on the $6.5 million project.
Heading into 2020 the center was finally expected to open in April. But like everything else, the coronavirus ruined the best of plans.
Texas shut down state parks in early April to help slow the spread of the virus. Furthermore, the park relies on city emergency services, and the general thought was to keep the parks closed to avoid adding stress to response teams who had their hands full with COVID-19.
But by May the state decided that the parks were essential to our wellbeing and Franklin Mountain State Park Superintendent Cesar Mendez told me that the park opened quietly Memorial Day weekend.
But not without notice. He said record numbers came out, and they were hammered with visitors.
The delay gave the park time to finish up the new center, and the building officially opened its doors to the public in July 2020 without fanfare.
Mendez says it continues to be busy. While they were averaging about 72,000 visitors annually the past few years, this year they are seeing a 25% increase and expect to host somewhere around 90,000 visitors coming to picnic, hike, bike and camp.
That’s just counting those who are diligently registering and getting permits. There are countless thousands more who don’t check in.
It’s a big problem, and Mendez says it’s the No. 1 thing he wants the public to know: Please register and get your permit. It’s the metric used to evaluate how well the park is serving the community and what sort of resources are needed. When you skip the process, you may as well tell the state you aren’t using the park – at least it looks that way on paper.
I visited the center in January. I had made up my mind to get out and hike more in 2021. The park ranger sold me on an annual pass, which for $70 gives me unlimited access to any state park in Texas. I can also bring up to 14 people in the same car. I did the math and if I hike 14 times this year, I will break even. That was a good goal – a little more than a hike a month. So far, I’ve completed six, but with temperatures rising, it’s getting a little harder to get motivated. Mendez says they are open at 6:30 a.m. on weekends through the hotter months.
The new building is a very nice upgrade from the former hut and includes a diagram of the park so you can evaluate trails before tackling them. There is an additional building where Mendez says they’ll conduct education programs once that activity returns.
If you’re interested in checking it out, the new visitor’s center is at 2900 Tom Mays Access Rd. It’s a little notch off the west side of Transmountain, in between all the orange cones. And be sure to register!
