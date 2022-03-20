While El Paso focuses a lot on business recruitment to our region, there is another way to grow the local economy: Go global.
After all, the Small Business Administration reports that 96% of the world’s consumers reside outside the U.S.
Many El Paso businesses are doing just that. Texas is the country’s top exporting state. In 2017, El Paso climbed to No. 10 on the list of the largest U.S. exporting cities, exporting around $30 billion annually and it doesn’t even include Doña Ana County. That’s a big change over the last decade. We were hovering around No. 30 barely a decade ago.
So how can you cash in on this tremendous opportunity?
A good starting point is the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service El Paso office where Robert Queen is ready to help.
While the local office is a one-man show, Queen is part of a 1,500 employee network across 70 countries inside the Department of Commerce focused on helping companies export their products.
No matter your company size, his department offers a myriad of paid services you can tap – from market research to finding and doing due diligence on partners. They can even help with trade disputes for established exporters. It’s like having the U.S. government in your corner.
One of the best-known and most popular services is Gold Key. The U.S. Commercial Service will set you up with matchmaking appointments with potential partners, such as vetted distributors or market representatives, to sell your product in a specific market. Pricing is tiered by business size. A small business would pay $950.
El Paso exports 80% of its goods to Mexico – mostly to Chihuahua, Queen says – and much of what we ship out is materials, components, subassemblies and equipment. But there is no limit to what could be exported. If you can find demand and a market for what you offer, you can export it.
It’s not all just products, either. The U.S. has shifted to a service-based economy and there is plenty of opportunity here, too. I’ve heard financial and educational services are growing very well. Queen doesn’t see a lot of services coming out of the El Paso region, and I’m guessing we lag in that shift and are still largely manufacturing based.
The U.S. Commercial Service also plans trade missions that are industry or market focused. If you’re serious about an opportunity, joining them on an international trip may be something to consider. The biggest is the annual Trade Winds, the largest U.S. government-led trade mission and business development forum.
Queen just returned from this year’s trip, which covered the Middle East and Africa with appointments in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Participants are carefully screened and pre-qualified to ensure optimal matchmaking. Queen says no El Paso businesses attended this year, but he did have a couple of companies from New Mexico, a region he also covers.
Expansion can get expensive, so in addition to the U.S. Commerce Service, the state of Texas offers assistance. Texas Economic Development and the Office of the Governor have supportive programs, including the State Trade Expansion Program, or STEP, which has matching grants to cover export-related expenses such as travel or marketing.
International travel isn’t always necessary, especially through the pandemic. They are growing virtual trade missions and matchmaking opportunities.
So how does a company know if it’s ready for global expansion?
There are no rules. Experts advise that if your company is doing well domestically and you have access to capital, you can jump in.
But first, make sure the company is fully committed. Significant global growth is unlikely to take off if it’s someone’s side project, especially when they come back to management needing support or investment.
Next, figure out where there’s demand for your product or service. Queen says often companies get inquiries from international markets and it helps guide a starting point. Or, you know your product meets a unique need that is relevant to a particular locale. You can also work on market research with the U.S. Commercial Service, which monitors leads across markets.
Narrow down and limit your efforts to three promising target markets max. Don’t forget to engage your resources like the U.S. Commercial Service, the Small Business Administration and the Office of the Governor’s Texas export assistance programs. There are also private sector export councils like the District Export Council with professionals willing to lend advice.
Then have patience and keep focused. It may take a while to establish a channel and learn about the nuances of doing business in a market. Meanwhile, you can work on globalizing your website and preparing marketing materials.
Finally, tell El Paso Inc. all about your success so we can write about it.
Here are a few links to help you out: trade.gov, export.gov and gov.texas.gov/business,
