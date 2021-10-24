I start this column on the heels of a sold out 2021 Women of Impact awards breakfast.
It was a smashing success and we are so grateful for all the support and enthusiasm for it.
To date, El Paso Inc. has had the honor to recognize 67 Women of Impact and this year’s class
continued to set the bar high.
There were lots of laughs, some tears, and more inspiration than any one person can handle.
We heard stories about overcoming adversity, pursuing education out of nothing more than sheer will and why women still have much work to do for equity and inclusion.
But above all, we heard about so much gratitude and especially for our El Paso community.
This project is a bright spot in my year. I don’t think anyone could have left the El Paso Country Club on Thursday morning not feeling optimistic.
And while I may sound a little gushy and sappy, there’s more to this than feeling good – not that everyone couldn’t use a little positivity at this moment.
The recently released “Women in the Workplace 2021” – a well-established annual study conducted by McKinsey in partnership with LeanIn.Org – reported that women in corporate America are even more burned out than they were this time last year and more so than men. It’s safe to assume this applies to small and local businesses as well.
“Despite this added stress and exhaustion, women are rising to the moment as stronger leaders and taking on the extra work that comes with this … Yet this critical work is going unrecognized and unrewarded by most companies, and that has concerning implications,” the study says.
I’m sure this extends beyond the confines of employment.
Famous author and consultant Tony Schwartz wrote for the Harvard Business Review: “Our core emotional need is to feel valued. Without a stable sense of value, we don’t know who we are and we don’t feel safe in the world.”
“To feel valued (and valuable) is almost as compelling a need as food,” he wrote.
Part of El Paso Inc.’s mission is to help the city realize its potential by using these pages to reflect and celebrate the financial, artistic, civic and social successes of those who live here. The recognition is critical – rewarding good work and putting up strong role models.
Which brings me to our other major recognition program happening in tandem with the Women of Impact.
On subscriber’s driveways last weekend was the 2021 Best of El Paso annual magazine.
Best of El Paso is our annual reader’s choice poll where we ask the community to weigh in on their favorite businesses and people. We’ve got everything from donuts to doctors. There are more than 275 categories and 1,400 businesses.
Beyond affording bragging rights, Best of El Paso is a useful community resource – it’s an organized list of community vetted recommendations. It’s not about the winner, it’s about a good short list of options. Are you looking for a landscaper? How about an orthodontist? In addition to the annual magazine, we have a Best of El Paso interactive mobile app where you can find all of these recommendations, coupons, local deals and promotions. It’s available free for download on both the Apple App Store or Google Play.
