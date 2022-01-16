Nothing makes you more “cheugy” than saying or wearing the wrong thing.
Yes, a cheug or being cheugy (pronounced chew-gee), is someone who is out of date or trying too hard, according to the New York Times. The word is also the American Dialect Society’s 2021 informal word of the year.
The society’s 2021 word of the year is “insurrection,” but I don’t find it very trendy. Fur-horned caps are not in fashion at the moment.
But if you want to be a “blueprint” and “on point” let me fast-track your 2022 savvy. By the way, those are two of the hottest 2022 slang terms according to the education company Education First, which produces annual updates to keep up with students, kids or grandkids. Blueprint replaces “OG” (slang for original or legend) and means something like you’re so perfect that you’re deemed the blueprint the rest may follow. On point means exactly right, or on your game.
Now when it comes to fashion and you want some “drip” (swagger), The Wall Street Journal says for men, “kidcore” is where it’s at: “A fad that sees adult men conjure their tweenage years with expressive, if juvenile, outfits – has thrived during the pandemic.”
Call me cheugy, but this should be “The Big Lie,” not Donald Trump’s claim of a stolen election.
“Amarite?”
That means am I right for lazy people, otherwise known as Generation Z. How “boomer” (old grump) of me to say. But seriously, how does a “dad bod” (Merriam-Webster officially added this one, and it means the physique of a typical father, or one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular) pull off kidcore?
Thankfully, fashion for women looks more promising. With the return to work, blazers are back! Both micro and big and boxy, which gives us a lot of options. Other predicted trends include the color purple, specifically Veri Peri, the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year. It’s periwinkle. Bright, saturated colors will dominate, so beyond purple think magenta and emerald green. Or imagine that people are tired and starved for anything that might spark some energy.
I keep reading that skinny jeans are out, but I don’t think anyone has told the retailers yet. And I also read that waistlines are coming back down – no surprise with all the Brittney Spears support.
One thing you definitely don’t want to be wearing: a “chin diaper,” or a face mask worn below the chin instead of properly covering the nose and mouth. What’s the point?
When it comes to your hair, good news: side parts are back. Don’t worry, the center part trend was short-lived and evaded most of us. But unfortunately British GQ says mullets will still prevail this year.
Color will also reign the home. “Goodbye monochromatic neutrals and minimalist design,” Roxy Owens of Designer of Society told Forbes. She said cozy styles and warm interiors will dominate.
Still social-distance conscious, Forbes also says to expect the whole house to move outside. Think outdoor lounges, kitchens, media and audio centers and even home offices. They may not know that temperatures hit triple digits for a good part of the year here, so I think AC will still be “FTW” (for the win) in El Paso.
The Washington Post says the smart home will finally make a lot more sense. True, Big Tech is known to be “sus” or “sussy” (suspicious) of one another, and their gadgets don’t often play nice together, but they have finally rallied around a new smart-home standard called “Matter” to resolve this in the future. Unfortunately, it probably won’t matter much for everything you’ve purchased thus far.
And, finally, there’s the “metaverse,” which Time magazine defines as “the idea of a centralized virtual world, a ‘place’ parallel to the physical world” and I would add that will incorporate aspects of “IRL” (in real life).
Right now, it’s anything but centralized, however, and doesn’t really exist. It’s full of virtual walls as tech companies fight over platforms and interoperability.
I think you can put this one off to 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.