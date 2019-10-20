On Oct. 4, city Rep. Sam Morgan was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
The day before his arrest, the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, or CASFV, held a forum with community leaders including U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, state Rep Joe Moody, District Attorney Jaime Esparza and County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal to discuss domestic violence and support in our community.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and last Thursday men from all over the community put on their high heels to participate in the YWCA’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. The event raises awareness of domestic violence and money for supportive programs.
The YWCA had an epic turnout, both in number of participants and funds raised – more than $176,000.
Most of the October events center on getting victims help and surviving domestic violence. The big takeaway is to let victims know they are not alone – there is support and services in El Paso. They can leave an abusive relationship, and there is hope beyond it.
But I wondered, what about the abusers?
If 24% of women and 14% of men are the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner, the other side of that equation is the number of aggressors roaming among us.
Is there any hope for them? Once an abuser, always an abuser?
I asked Isaac Duran at CASFV about this.
Duran is director of prevention and intervention at CASFV, and this is the area he works on.
The center has a 24-week program that works with batterers on the skills they need to deal with their abusive behaviors. They tackle issues like victim blaming and learn how to hold themselves accountable for their behavior and actions.
“We place the responsibility on them to recognize and change,” Duran says.
Does it work?
“The recidivism rate is 4% to 5% of reoccurrence,” he said.
We agreed those are encouraging percentages.
Whether it works comes down to the individual, their willingness to own their behavior and commitment to change. Many participants’ probation or parole terms mandate they participate in the program. There’s resistance, but that’s part of what they work through. Some ask for additional services after completing the initial program such as parenting courses or anger management.
Duran says there’s a lot of self-discovery along the way. It’s often systemic. Abusers are highly likely to have experienced or witnessed domestic violence. The behavior was learned and normalized long ago.
And that’s where prevention services are so important in our community so that we understand what healthy relationships look like. We need to know the warning signs of a dangerous relationship and how we respond.
So can an abuser move on to a healthier relationship?
“Yes. The cycle can be broken,” Duran says.
Do you need help or know someone who does? The 24-hour crisis hope-line for domestic violence and sexual assault is 915-593-7300 or 1-800-727-0511.