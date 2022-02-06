For El Pasoans who drive Country Club Road in the Upper Valley, you’ve surely noticed the installation of a public art piece at the roundabout at Memory Drive. It’s titled “Unity” and is by El Paso artist Laura Turón.
The construction reminded me about the original sculpture slated for that location.
Rewind to March of 2015 and you may recall the controversy between the city of El Paso and artist Margarita Cabrera.
Cabrera’s piece “Uplift” had been selected for this roundabout. It was a large metal sculpture featuring a flock of birds taking flight intermixed with gun fragments confiscated by the Sheriff’s office. The art was meant to reflect on the violence across our US-Mexico border region and hope for a better future. Beauty and freedom rising from ugliness.
The piece was all but installed during Spring Break of 2015 when the city abruptly ripped it out.
The city claimed that Cabrera had deviated from the original design and the sculpture was structurally unsafe. But that explanation didn’t hold up because, for starters, the structural design had been approved and the structural engineer, whom we spoke with in 2015, stood by it. Also, if that was the issue, it could have been fixed.
Second, a public art project like this is broken into various phases which go through review and approvals and funding is doled out accordingly. This piece had gone through all of that. It had been in production for three years. Fabrication had been approved, paid for and completed. So it’s not like the artist appeared out of nowhere and “surprise!” There were plenty of opportunities to raise the red flag. It was a big community-wide project with more than 600 people participating in its creation.
What does make a lot more sense was the strong and loud opposition from some Upper Valley residents. Apparently, it offended some folks who leaned on the city to remove it. Today we call that cancel culture, no?
Ironically, “Uplift” was originally intended for an eastside roundabout at Montwood and Wedgewood Drives, but when those neighbors complained, not about the art, but traffic circles, it found its new home on the Westside.
When last we reported the city had put the piece in a warehouse and Cabrera wanted it back. The parties went into private talks.
So whatever happened? I caught up with Cabrera recently to ask her about it.
Cabrera chatted with me from Oregon. These days she’s based out of San Antonio but spreads her time between San Antonio, Arizona and El Paso or wherever the artwork takes her. I like to count her as a local artist – she and I went to middle and high school together in El Paso and she still has family here.
Cabrera says that nothing came of the private talks. She never recovered the sculpture but contends that it still belongs to her. She says the city never obtained the deed over the finished piece, nor did they finish paying her for it.
She’d like it back, but says the only way she can recover it is to sue, something she doesn’t want.
I asked the city what happened to it and why not give it back if they didn’t want it, but I didn’t hear back. Was the piece too far damaged during its removal? That was a whole other issue. If the piece was destroyed, was the federal Visual Artists Rights Act violated? I’ve read that the law doesn’t cover commissioned work, but if the work wasn’t paid for, then would the commissioner retain the copyright?
I’m no lawyer, but one thing’s for sure: the installation could have been paused to address concerns with the artist and the engineer. We reported how swiftly the decision was made to yank the structure – it was something like one hour. Cabrera was out of town and never had a chance to respond or intervene. Seems like normal procedure would be to meet about the issues, see what could be resolved. The decision might still be removal, but then you would do it carefully under consultation to make sure the art was not damaged.
One of Cabrera’s artistic signatures is community-based art. Her final pieces are the product of community discussions on local issues with hands-on collaboration and engagement across that community. Following the “Uplift” ordeal, Cabrera went on to do a huge public project for San Antonio, “Arbol de la Vida: Memorias y Voces de la Tierra.” You might have read about it in Texas Monthly when they did a giant feature on her and it in 2019.
She says that piece included something like 1,000 participants and centered on the history of San Antonio, good and bad. She said there were vastly different perspectives on the history and challenging moments, but that’s all part of the process – discussion and dialogue followed by solutions. San Antonio was ready for it and came together.
We talked about whether there was any future for “Uplift” in El Paso. Cabrera hopes so. She feels the piece belongs in El Paso. She said it’s about timing, and when a community is ready, it’s ready. She hopes that El Paso will eventually want to pick up the conversation again.
I hope so, too. Art is subjective and controversial and this one has an important story. Gun violence has plagued our region. We don’t need to sweep it under the rug or be offended when it comes up.
Sadly, some neighbors are complaining about this new piece. That it doesn’t belong in El Paso and they don’t like how it looks, that it’s too modern.
It wouldn’t be the first artwork that people don’t initially accept. Van Gogh, Bach, Thoreau are just a few names whose works were underappreciated during their time. Like Cabrera said, it’s timing. But maybe it needs a little nudge.
