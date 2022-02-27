By now most subscribers have received this year’s Book of Lists. We’re wrapping up the final distribution this weekend.
The book is an annual compilation of El Paso businesses and industries across 111 lists.
It’s the most meaningful business directory available in El Paso and provides a lot more information than you’ll find on a Google search.
Many professionals use the book, not the least of which is our team. When forced to look for alternate venues for this week’s El Pasoan of the Year luncheon – our usual spot at the Centennial Center on Fort Bliss closed due to COVID – where do you think we looked first? Page 90 of the book for the list of banquet facilities and their capacity limitations.
Others find great value in the book, too. I’ve been chased down by a subscriber who lost his midyear and was desperate to get another. And here’s a recent email that passed through my inbox:
“Hi there, I just subscribed to the whole enchilada. Can I get a copy of the Book of Lists please?”
We always start new subscriptions with the most recent book.
The lists published in this year’s book were compiled over 2021 with a few exceptions where we could swap with an update this year before the book headed to press. As we update the lists we publish them weekly in El Paso Inc.’s Your Money section or special sections when it makes sense.
One of our differentiators is that actual humans – Daniel Espejo and Andrea Montes – attempt to contact every business listed at least three times. That’s our rule.
But it’s not unusual that we go further than that. Some of us have contacts our list crew doesn’t, so we’re known to rattle up the food chain when they hit a dead end. The goal is to try and publish the most up-to-date information even if it’s tough to chase down.
It’s not always possible. For example, out-of-town businesses are becoming increasingly unwilling to cooperate – just take a look at the pharmacy list.
We don’t like to pull too much generic information straight off the internet – we find that it’s often out of date or just wrong. That reminds me of the years when El Paso Inc. received a high volume of customer calls for the company Dos Naciones and their Transborde shuttle bus. It seemed that the Google algorithms mismatched the company and our phone number. All we can figure is that El Paso Inc. got entangled because we’d written a story about the company.
We are always looking to improve the lists so if there’s a data source on an industry that you think could help us, or, if you think there’s different and better data to publish, or if you think there’s a list we should add, please reach out. One void that I wish we could improve is financial information on business volumes or revenues, but El Paso businesses are shy to disclose.
On the cover of this year’s book is the mural “Fronterizos” by local artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado with Martin “Blast” Zubia as an assistant. The mural lives on an external wall of the El Paso Museum of Art. The cover photo was taken by Andrea Montes, the same Andrea who is one of the list coordinators.
Cimi is El Paso Inc.’s 2021 Community Spirit Award winner and we will recognize him in person this Wednesday at the El Pasoan of the Year luncheon.
It’s been a real joy getting to know Cimi. First from our coverage in the paper, but then talking to him about receiving the award, and later our conversation about putting his mural on the Book of Lists.
Beyond business and all the data contained in the book, El Paso Inc. also values art and culture and what it means to our community. Covering it is still a priority and I hope we can help shine a spotlight on the amazing talent in our backyard. A strong and vibrant arts community is good for business!
