For a break in regular news, I provide you another update on Milo, my 10-year-old cat. In case you’re not following my riveting columns in careful detail, here’s the abbreviated recap: Milo lost. Milo recovered by animal services and returned home thanks to his microchip. Milo near dead and rushed to the emergency vet.
It’s a happy ending. Today Milo is all but recovered. And thanks to the stimulus check, so has our family budget. He also came home with a new characteristic. The tip of an ear is missing.
The proper term is ear-tipped and it’s not the result of a neighborhood brawl. It’s a procedure performed throughout the world as part of a feline trap, neuter, return, or TNR, process.
In El Paso we call it the Community Cats program, introduced with city code revisions to Title 7 in 2016. It changed how we deal with feral and stray cat populations and is a big piece of the “no kill” puzzle.
Ramon Herrera, El Paso Animal Services interim director, says TNR is a best practice for humanely reducing cat overpopulations. It’s better to sterilize and keep neighborhood cats and colonies in place. Since they can’t reproduce, their populations will wane over time. Their territorial nature will keep newcomers from moving in and reproducing.
Here’s how it works. The cats are caught mostly by volunteers who schedule a drop off with animal services or other participating veterinarians. The cat is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and returned to its territory. The tip of its ear is clipped as an indication that it’s been through the process, so it’s not picked up again.
Before the ordinance officially passed, people and supportive veterinarians had already been doing this quietly. Now there are two main community organizations in addition to animal services that promote the TNR protocol, Sun City Cats and El Paso TNR. They will lend traps and also work with additional veterinarians beyond the lone vet at animal services.
For the skeptical, Herrera points out that we’ve tried the previous catch and kill method for years and it hasn’t worked. In 2015 there were 11,444 cats brought to the shelter and 7,110 of them were euthanized. With the new ordinance in place in the spring of 2016, we reduced the kill numbers by more than half.
Last year 5,256 cats went to the shelter. Three thousand went through the Community Cat Program and only 421 were euthanized. Cumulative, about 21,000 cats have been through the Community Cat program.
But it is an investment that nearly doubled the department’s budget. Herrera told me we spend about $9 million a year on the department’s life-saving programs. In addition to the Community Cats, the budget covers adoptions, fostering, volunteer programs and pantry assistance. Herrera is thankful for the community support.
“The way your community cares for your pets is a reflection of your community,” he says.
Coming back to Milo, all I can assume is that he wasn’t lost, but was picked up under this program. They would have found that he was already neutered, but probably ear-tipped him to confirm it. Maybe he sat in a trap for a long time. Maybe he was returned to the wrong neighborhood. If only the vet who ear-tipped him had originally scanned for his microchip, we could have avoided a lot of heartache and expense. He was eventually found by an animal services officer who scanned him despite the new ear-tip and brought him home.
On the bright side, the program kept him from being mistakenly euthanized, which we know used to happen to lots of legitimate pets.
Despite what you may think, I’m not a cat lady. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. But we also have two dogs and a tortoise with plenty of material for future columns.
