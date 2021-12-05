This week, we’re pleased to announce the 2021 El Pasoan of the Year nominees. This project is intended to highlight excellence in our community.
We start each year by polling our previous honorees for recommendations. We also bring together our editorial board and members of the staff across departments to solicit input. And certainly we take recommendations from the community as well.
The nomination process is important to our mission to celebrate El Paso’s successes. It’s easy to forget that and get caught up in the news cycle. Here we are forced to pause and evaluate many positive developments across our city as told through the accomplishments of the nominees. I hope you review them on pages 16-17A.
Typically, we are looking for the individual, or group of individuals, who has done the most to improve the quality of life in El Paso over the past 12 months. Some years it’s clearer than others, and there are years when accomplishments over several years, or a lifetime, are ripe for the honor.
There have also been years when an individual or group has done something extraordinary to rally this community. We felt they deserved some well-earned recognition, too, and do so with a Community Spirit Award.
El Paso Inc. started the El Pasoan of the Year award in 1996, the year after we launched. We recognized Wells Fargo’s Nathan Christian for putting his job on the line by committing the bank to the title sponsorship of the Sun Bowl.
Ten years later and we expanded to a luncheon event and gave the first Community Spirit Award to Paul Foster. Little did we know he’d be named El Pasoan of the Year the following year for his $50 million contribution to the medical school that bears his name.
These awards chronicle El Paso’s biggest accomplishments for the past 25 years. We’re highlighting some of these stories from the archives and you’ll see them included over the following weeks.
As we kick off our El Pasoan of the Year season, we also posted to YouTube “Health Care Heroes,” a short film that we co-produced with the El Paso Community Foundation to honor the 2020 award recipients, the COVID-19 frontline workers.
You may recall we announced this film project over the summer, and the original film premiered at the Plaza Classic Film Festival. If you didn’t get a chance to see it then, we would love for you to do so now. The running time is about 12 minutes and you can pop it up on your living room TV. You can find a link to it from our website: elpasoinc.com.
We did this project as a gift to the El Paso community. This pandemic experience is historic, and we wanted the honorees’ story to live beyond the moment, even if the moment seems to drag on forever. This is one way to show our health care professionals that the community appreciates them through this pandemic.
Now we go back to our distinguished list of honorees and ask them to weigh in on the nominees and who should be named the 2021 El Pasoan of the Year.
As always, the answer to that will be published in our last issue of the year.
