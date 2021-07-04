If you’re like me, you are probably drowning in electronic communications. Chalk it up to one more issue exacerbated by the pandemic.
Between email, text and a myriad of instant messenger-type platforms, I could make a full-time job just trying to keep up.
While necessary for work, the overwhelming volume of communications is a huge productivity killer, zapping the ability to control how we spend our time.
But there are a few things we can do to get the most out of these tools without being hostage to them.
For starters, define which technologies your team is going to use and give employees some direction on what to use when. That’s been an issue for us. We’ve dabbled a little with instant message platforms like Slack and Google Chat, but inevitably the messages migrate back to and get duplicated on a platform we’re more familiar with like email and text. It was confusing and instead of streamlining communications, we were making it worse.
Erica Dhawan is a leading expert on teamwork and collaboration and recently wrote a column for Harvard Business Review. She advises that it’s time to create new ground rules for digital communications and has a simple chart for what this can look like. Take your four main tools: instant message, email, videoconference and text and provide guidance on when to use each, response time expectations and general usage norms.
In reviewing, I realized no one has ever trained staff on the basics of work communication and it’s long overdue. Duh! Of course we should have outlined some parameters, like don’t “reply all” unless your response is important for all to read and don’t text after hours unless it’s urgent. And what about imposing expected response timeframes, especially for those green employees who consider email superfluous. If you’re interested in looking at Dhawan’s chart, I’ll include a link to it in the online version of this column.
Despite pundit predictions about its obsolescence, email is still at the heart of business communications. But it is also the hardest to keep up with and the most overwhelming. With instant message and text, it’s a running conversation and dissipates. Kind of like someone dropping by your desk and maybe you’re not there. But email is a giant to-do list that grows exponentially by the hour, compounded if you manage multiple email accounts as I do.
I’m determined to wrangle my inbox, so here are some best practices I’m learning.
If you only do one thing, stop checking email obsessively. It will suck the life out of you. Instead, turn off the notifications and time block your day with scheduled time to handle email, up to three times a day, max. That means you’ll get to email every two or three hours and still allows for timely responses.
If you use Dhawan’s chart, you’ll be on the same page with your team about being available for urgent matters and email is not the best tool for that.
Next, don’t treat email as your to-do list dictating your day. Sure, some emails will become your priority, but don’t give up control on what and where you spend your time.
Third, use your email features like filtering and flagging. It’s a little tedious to set up, but once you do, it allows you to group similar emails so you can batch your decisions or responses. It’s a much more efficient approach than going chronologically and giving each email individual attention and the same weight.
Some email programs allow for auto-handling rules, including scheduled sends and follow-up reminders. And consider writing template responses for repeated inquiries. Spend a little time setting these up and it will save you a lot of time down the road, maybe even get you to the Inbox Zero cult movement. Don’t think you have these features? There are a lot of new email programs you can plug your account into.
Old habits are hard to change. I’ve been using email since 1994. My family had a shared CompuServe account. It’s how we communicated when my parents moved to Europe while my brother and I were in college in the States. I dialed up, knew all the keyboard commands by heart (no mouse!) and my college roommates thought it was so weird.
Today, we’d use something better suited, but email kept us connected and saved thousands on phone bills. It still has its place, but I’m modernizing my approach. Plus, I need to get some work done!
