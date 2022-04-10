Costly and lengthy legal battles are not your only option when it comes to resolving disputes.
A good but often overlooked alternative is mediation, especially for businesses or individuals without the financial means or time to litigate.
In El Paso, the Dispute Resolution Center has been offering such services for more than 30 years. The center is managed and administered by the Rio Grande Council of Governments and the mediators are trained volunteers. The services are available to residents within El Paso County and funded through the county court filing fees – $15 from every filing goes to support the program.
El Paso Inc. reader Albert Lanza recently brought the center to my attention. He is one of the center’s volunteer mediators and tells me that it’s an underutilized resource in El Paso.
For a nominal fee, $50, you can use mediation to resolve an issue cheaper, faster and possibly more effectively than heading to court. And even if you head to court, you might wind up right back in mediation, so why not start there?
The center handles a variety of civil disputes, including neighbor, probate, business, contracts, landlord/tenant, employers/employees and consumer/merchant issues to name a few. They will try to align mediators’ expertise with topics under dispute.
So, I wondered, do issues really get resolved? Marisa Quintanilla, the regional services director for the center, confirms that they have a 96% success rate.
Lanza says the whole thing can happen in one session that might only need a few hours. He says it’s an amazing feeling when you help solve problems. Say you’re handling a dispute that’s raged between neighbors for decades. In a couple of hours, you help the parties make peace. He’s seen adversaries cry and hug at the end of it, and it is rewarding for the volunteers, too.
Another example is working with a business to resolve an issue with a customer before the customer reports to the Better Business Bureau, or worse, takes it to the court of public opinion on social media. It’s a much more proactive approach to do right by the customer and avoid repairing a reputation or setting the record straight later.
Outcomes can be more productive for both parties – a better chance for a win-win. As Quintanilla explained, that’s because both parties contribute to the desired outcome and have free will on its agreement. You may not get everything you want, but you might get some of it rather than a judge deciding who is right and wrong.
This system does need willing participants and for them to act in good faith. I wondered, can you make a party show up? Lanza says that you can’t, but you will get a formal Dispute Resolution Letter to appear that looks official. If one party refuses, then the case is not going to mediation. Quintanilla says that if you wind up in court and a judge orders mediation, you can be court ordered to appear.
What sort of time commitment is required for mediators? Lanza says when things were really busy, he was handling about three mediations a week. But the neighborhood sessions have dropped off, and he’s doing maybe one or two now.
Quintanilla explained that the center handles three types of cases: court – where a judge sends to mediation; neighborhood – where residents request mediation directly; and juvenile – where they work with the El Paso Juvenile Probation Department. She says that neighborhood sessions, the types of mediation I’m referring to in this column, have dropped off through the pandemic.
Like everything, virtual mediations are available, but Lanza thinks you lose some of the face-to-face effects. Body language and presence make a difference in how people communicate and interact.
Quintanilla adds that court requested mediations have increased because of virtual availability. I’m guessing it has helped offload some of the court backlog we’ve heard about. She says in the last fiscal year ending in 2021 they mediated 277 cases. Lanza says the center has plenty of capacity to handle more.
Lanza’s been mediating for more than 10 years. He’s also a mediation trainer and recommends the experience to anyone who has the time. He says it’s very interesting and a great way to contribute to the community.
The center has about 38 volunteer mediators and 12 trainers. Training takes 40 hours, and you can do it even if you don’t become a volunteer mediator at the center. It occurs to me that the skills would come in handy for a variety of business reasons, or handling teenagers!
For more information or to request a mediation appointment, visit elpasodrc.org.
