It has been an exciting week at El Paso Inc., despite the surrounding chaos.
It has nothing to do with COVID, politics, county orders or the coming legal battle. It actually has nothing to do with the news cycle.
We announced a new Best of El Paso mobile app and publication. Ironically, we pushed hard to launch before Tuesday’s election in anticipation of the media storm. Who would have thought that for El Paso, the storm may have actually been bigger this past week in more ways than one.
But storm or no storm, for the better part of this crazy year we have been focused on turning our annual readers’ poll upside down and developing it into something that is a community resource, not just a framed award for a business to hang on its walls.
The new purpose is to provide you a shortlist of community vetted recommendations in just about any category you can think of – more than 250.
Across El Paso, or any community, we see people asking friends and family for recommendations on everything. I see it on social media every day. And it’s not just where to eat – it’s more like, “Does anyone know a good cardiologist?” Or, “Does anyone know a good tax attorney?”
And that’s exactly what a community poll can do on a bigger, better, structured scale. Our methodology is good: one vote per person, local votes only, monitor for cheating, get a good cross-section of participants for better results.
Rather than getting one friend’s recommendation on your social media post, we can tap and present a larger community consensus. Any recommendation is subjective and that is why we’re providing the top five in every category. We may quibble about who’s No. 1, but that’s not the point. The idea is to give you access to a good shortlist of options.
To make it more useful, we greatly expanded the categories. The 250+ categories are broken down into eight sections: Auto & Motors; Border Eats & Drinks; Education & Child Services; Entertainment; Health Care & Self Care; Home, Real Estate & Pets; Personal, Business, & Legal Services; and Shopping.
This past Wednesday, we launched the platform and presented the results. To remind you, the vote was conducted earlier this year in July – I invited you to participate.
The first look at the winners’ list is available in the Best of El Paso mobile app, which is free and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. In addition, app users can search for local favorites, find important contact information like addresses, phone numbers, websites and other related links, and save their favorites for future use.
Users can also expect ongoing perks and promotions from Best of El Paso businesses, including product giveaways, interactive contests, discount savings and other helpful benefits – all of which will be shared directly through mobile app push notifications and social media channels.
The magazine will memorialize the Top 5 in print and is a great companion to the app. It will begin distribution to home subscribers next weekend.
The final piece of the equation is supporting local and small businesses with affordable marketing options. Best of El Paso is supporting more than 1,000 places of business and helping them connect with customers.
The Best of El Paso replaces our former readers’ poll project, The Best of the Best, which we have been doing since introduced in 2004. If you have any questions, email us at bestofep@elpasoinc.com.
