A sure way to stay young and hip – in your heart anyway – is to bone up on the latest language trends.
But we understand your “pain point” (persistent or recurring problem): YOU are a sophisticated El Paso Inc. reader and value legitimacy over popularity.
So here is your cheat sheet covering Merriam-Webster’s official 2019 new word additions. Some 1,100 words were added this year.
While late night talk show hosts and comedians are lamenting newly accepted truncations “vacay” (vacation), “sesh” (session) and “inspo” (inspiration), this word is much more useful: “Fatberg.”
It’s the large mass of fat and solid waste that collects in a sewer system. If you don’t suffer from “aphantasia” (inability to form mental images), then picture a big toxic iceberg of congealed fat.
Not technically defined in the dictionary, but a perfectly acceptable metaphoric use could be something like, “My husband’s fishing fatberg is blocking the garage door.”
Conspiracy theorists will be pleased to see the official addition of “deep state” (an alleged secret governmental network operating extralegally). For the uninformed, extralegal means not regulated by law, not something that has extra legalities.
Now, just because they make the list doesn’t mean you should use them: “fabulosity” (fabulous quality, state or nature) and “solopreneur” (a solo entrepreneur) come to mind. I can’t think of a single time when I needed to distinguish an entrepreneur from a solo one. Then again as the ME ME ME generation, or millennials, take over the workforce, this term may become increasingly relevant. Millennials, don’t feel too bad, the original ME generation is today’s boomers. While these two generations are busy worrying about themselves, guess who’s actually doing all the work? The underappreciated Gen Xers!
I digress. Here are three words that I need to try, “for real” (OK, that one didn’t make the list but should have according to my 12 year old):
“Pickleball” (a new court sport), “escape room” (the new entertainment craze that is exactly that) and “free solo” (rock climbing without protection such as ropes).
Let’s give that last statement a “haircut” (a reduction in the value of an asset) – I’m eliminating the free solo.
You may wonder how these words come to be. I’m not sure who anointed Merriam-Webster the keeper of American English, but it is the official Scrabble Players Dictionary, a most noteworthy qualification. It’s also the oldest dictionary publisher in the U.S.
In addition to modernizing language and legitimizing slang, Merriam-Webster is also well known for naming a word of the year.
Last year’s was “justice.”
This week’s top trending word is “quid pro quo,” but when they announce the 2019 word in December, I think “impeach” will be a stronger contender.