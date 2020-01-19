Across newsrooms, editorial staffs are being asked to engage with their communities.
What does that mean?
Anything and everything in between. For some news organizations, it’s live tweeting or Facebook posting – a play-by-play on some community event. Think of it as calling a basketball game but for City Council. For others it’s watching audiences respond to a story real-time and tweaking the story accordingly.
Some news organizations are hosting virtual events where reporters are asked to lead a discussion about a story they’re working on. That’s all pretty sophisticated and, frankly, never garners as much digital engagement as posting funny cat videos.
Being in touch with our community has always been a top priority for El Paso Inc. For us, it’s about understanding our readers. One of El Paso Inc.’s important differentiators has been our niche focus – El Paso’s business and professional community. That focus has guided our mission and our timing – who we’re writing for and what angle we pursue on a story.
And, because it’s important, we encourage active participation – not observation – in the community.
That helps us shape news coverage but what about the 90% of your lives that probably have nothing to do with topics deemed “newsworthy”?
Ironically, these are the things that probably consume much more of your time and energy. Your newspaper should reflect them, too. That’s why we’re still committed to arts and culture coverage in The B Section. Yes, the latest development on the arena court case is leading news, but also important is the culture of our community.
To that end we would like to ask for your help in broadening our participation and to better reflect the community for readers like you. For example:
• Clubs: We’re looking for recommendations on local social clubs or civic groups that bring people together that should be profiled. (El Paso Inc. Magazine)
• Travel: We call out to readers for favorite travel spots each magazine. For the upcoming issue, we’re looking for dude ranch vacations. We’d love your input and your photos. (El Paso Inc. Magazine)
• Q&A: We are always looking for great Q&A suggestions. (El Paso Inc.)
• Art Spot: We showcase some of the city’s best public art pieces and want to know of any specific ones you believe would be of interest. (The B Section)
• Industry lists: Are we missing any listings or important new lists? We want to hear from you. (Book of Lists)
• Second acts: We profile area residents who have switched career paths long into an established career or even at the end of one. We’d like your suggestions for future profiles. (El Paso Inc. Magazine)
• Love My Ride: Around the borderland, people are passionate about their rides. Tell us about yours!
• Whispers: Ford Wadsworth is always looking for a good tip, and we promise you will not be named or featured as a result.
And if none of those fit your fancy, we always love a good ol’ traditional Letter to the Editor. Preferably electronically, if possible.
Whatever you’ve got, we’d like to hear from you: news@elpasoinc.com.