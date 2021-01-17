Here’s a thought: With so much concern over social media companies and what’s happening to democracy, why don’t politicians quit using the platforms? After all, politicians should be partly to blame for helping these companies amass such staggering audiences. How many users did Trump bring to Twitter? How much political advertising is spent on Facebook?
Billions. MarketWatch reported last week that Trump generated an estimated $2 billion for Twitter. Business Insider reported that from January to October of last year the Trump campaign spent $89.3 million on Facebook ad buys and Biden $93 million.
And that’s just the presidential campaigns. Remember when Beto O’Rourke spent more than $6 million on Facebook ads in his 2018 senatorial race?
But what about the indirect benefit from politicians using the platforms? How much engagement happens around political content good, bad, true or fake? The value in terms of user activity generated for social media is far greater than a single campaign’s advertising revenue. It’s the stuff that triggers emotions, collects users and consumes their time. Politicians have been great supporters and enablers for the entire system.
If experts are saying that social media is bad for civil discourse and democracy, then why continue to feed the beast? Stop that first, then look at regulations and policies. There are many alternatives for communication.
Here’s another thought: With so much concern around disinformation, why don’t social media companies kill the share feature on news? This single action could bring this problem to a screeching halt. And it’s not just fake news that’s the problem. Amplification of legitimate news polarizes, too. I’ve said this before: your friends are not good editors. People mostly want to validate a point of view and don’t look to balance it out or provide another perspective.
You can still keep news on social media, but just like it’s worked for many years, users would have to go directly to the news source to see, read and comment on it. You’d know exactly where it came from. If there was a wacky conspiracy theory disguised as news, at least it couldn’t go viral in the sense that everyone shared it.
Think about how much more pleasant social media would be without the domination of politics and the tsunami of news across your feed. We know the volume of information is overwhelming people and leading to increased rates of anxiety and depression.
That would allow us to enjoy the better aspects of connectivity that the platforms can offer. Over the weekend, we reunited a lost dog with its owners. Using NextDoor, a neighborhood-focused social media platform that’s not yet inundated with news and politics, we found them in 30 minutes. That’s amazing!
