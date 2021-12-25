On behalf of the El Paso Inc. team, congratulations to Dr. Richard Lange for being named El Pasoan of the Year and Cimi Alvarado for the Community Spirit Award.
Lange is the founding president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and dean of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine. He is El Paso Inc.’s 26th El Pasoan of the Year, a tradition we started in 1996 to recognize the individual, or group of people, who have done the most to move the city forward this past year. Sometimes, when accomplishments over several years culminate, they are prime for the honor.
That is the case this year when Lange and his team hit a local quadfecta, ushering in El Paso’s first dental students at a brand new dental school, something that hasn’t happened in the United States for the last 15 years.
El Paso Inc. doesn’t choose the honorees alone. To help us make our selections, we poll our previous award recipients, a prestigious and growing list of community leaders over the past 26 years. Most honorees are recognized for their unique accomplishments, but in reviewing the list there is one recurring initiative common to a handful of El Pasoans of the Year: efforts to develop a medical school and recognition of what it would bring.
In 2003, the El Pasoans of the Year award went to the key group that worked to get legislative approval for the medical school. In 2007, the award went to Paul Foster for donating $50 million to build it. In 2009, Rick Francis was named for serving on the Texas Tech Board of Regents and championing the medical and nursing school, and a freestanding health sciences university.
It’s probably been 20 years in the making, but all agree that Lange has been the right leader to safeguard and transform the aspirations into reality. It’s turned out better than we imagined. Not only has Lange been a great leader, but he’s been a great El Pasoan.
A previous El Pasoan of the Year told me, “We’re lucky to have Lange in El Paso.” Another reminded me of the impact health care has on our community. Beyond serving a great need, it’s a – maybe THE – leading economic driver.
And there’s still more to come. I encourage you to hop online and read an expanded version of our Q&A with Lange to learn about what’s in store next at Texas Tech El Paso.
El Paso Inc.’s Community Spirit Award is given to an individual who has done something extraordinary to rally this community. How about capturing our spirit, painting it into our backdrop and moving El Paso to center stage?
El Paso has a habit of overlooking our artistic talents and treasures. It’s more often than not that we need external validation to realize what we have right in our own backyard. I’m going to bet that a number of El Pasoans learned about Cimi Alvarado after reading about him in The New York Times or hearing about him on ABC or PBS.
But I hope some of you learn about him right here in this hometown paper.
El Paso Inc. is one of the few local media that still prioritizes coverage of the arts. That’s why we offer The B Section weekly and keep an eye on the arts all year long. We know that quality of life and a city’s prosperity have everything to do with a community’s arts and culture. Name me any great city that doesn’t have exceptional arts and culture.
When we announced Cimi’s nomination earlier this month, his fan base rallied to support him. We were treated to a barrage of community commentary. As one fan and fellow artist put it, Cimi “understands and has a key perspective that is directly connected to where the city comes from and where it is headed to with the arts. … He and his work are an important representation of who we are as a city and how our community has a special place within the current state of the world.”
Another said, “His heart and soul overflow with love for this city and its people. And, furthermore, he acts on those feelings every single day, helping and teaching people, improving projects, and providing our beloved community with artistic and creative excellence.”
It’s a real honor to share Cimi’s story and be able to formally recognize his success and talents with this award.
Part of why we do this is to show what can be done in El Paso and to inspire others to reach their potential. I hope you’re reminded about why this is a great place to live and kick off 2022 with a little homegrown inspiration.
As is our custom, we are planning an awards luncheon to celebrate these two honorees. We will announce details in the coming weeks.
Happy New Year!
