It is with great honor that we announce the El Pasoans of the Year and the Community Spirit Award. While this year’s awards are somber and lack the usual joyful celebration, they continue to recognize excellence in our community.
For the past 23 years, the El Pasoan of the Year award has gone to the individual or a group who has done the most to improve the quality of life in El Paso over the trailing 12 months.
Usually we’re talking about contributions related to our future and the positive direction our community is headed. But when our livelihood, our freedom and the fabric of our community is threatened, quality of life means something very different. We are grateful to our first responders who were called to protect it.
Across El Paso, there is gratitude for what they did on Aug. 3. They may say that they were just doing their jobs, but responding to the unimaginable is not another day on the job.
To help us select these awards, El Paso Inc. involves the previous El Pasoans of the Year and Community Spirit honorees. Their feedback this year was overwhelmingly in support of the heroes who responded to the mass shooting, so much so that we decided to forego the usual slate of nominees.
The selection has been unlike any El Paso Inc. has done before, but the extraordinary response to this tragic event deserves the recognition.
The 2019 El Pasoans of the Year are the Aug. 3 first responders. They include law enforcement agencies, the fire department, emergency services and the medical professionals as explained on page 13A and by some of our previous award recipients:
The first responders “navigated through a heartbreaking and devastating situation and made a huge impact for us,” one El Pasoan of the Year told me.
Another said, “They deserve to be recognized for their courageous work putting their lives in harms way for us. They have to deal with seeing things that most of us can never imagine.”
“They were real heroes under Police Chief Greg Allen and Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino – to apprehend the shooter and then deal with the mental health healing aftermath we’re still dealing with,” responded yet another.
Beyond the frontline, the spirit of our community and how it came together deserves its own distinction. There are so many stories of heroism, generosity such as raising more than $11 million, goodness and humility that this year, we are naming YOU, the community at large, with the annual Community Spirit Award, which is explained on page 11A.
In the days following the attack, I heard Mayor Dee Margo talk about how this event would not define us. Someone asked me, “What does that mean?”
It means that we are defined by who we are and what we do, not a singular moment in time.
And we’ve done exactly that. Our story is about the people who call this place home, welcoming others and taking care of each other any way we can. We are only El Paso Strong together.
These awards can’t change or in someway make better what happened. Let us not forget the 22 lives lost and we have included a remembrance on page 15A. Add to that the many lives that are profoundly changed and affected.
But through all that sadness, there is reason to pause, reflect and honor the bravery and goodness in El Paso that will carry us into a new year with brighter days ahead.
Congratulations does not feel quite right, so we’ll leave it at “THANK YOU.”