By now you should have received your copy of El Paso Inc.’s annual Book of Lists. On the cover is a stunning shot of the Franklin Mountains taken by staff photographer Jorge Salgado and his newest tool of the trade, a drone.
If you are a regular El Paso Inc. reader you might have noticed more and more of Jorge’s drone photos alongside our news stories. The drone offers a fresh, and sometimes better, perspective even on scenes that we already know well like the Franklins.
Jorge attained his Remote Pilots License late last year to fly the drone for commercial use. The test costs about $100 and requires you to understand how to read map coordinates, know weather terminology, general safety and airspace limitations.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration as of last week there are 869,149 drones registered in the U.S. and 214,029 certified remote pilots like Jorge.
The majority of registered drones are flown for recreational use without certification. There are laws that should be followed, but right now anyone can pilot a recreational unmanned aircraft.
That’s changing and on March 16 the FAA will roll out new rules where flyers must pass an online aeronautical knowledge and safety test and carry proof of it when flying.
To make sure The Recreational UAS Safety Test, or TRUST, is widely accessible and easy to get, last week the FAA announced a call for test administrators. They hope to enlist tons of qualified third parties to handle the testing. Drone stakeholders including educational institutions, manufacturers and aeromodelling organizations are encouraged to apply by March 31.
They must provide the test for free, however, so I don’t see the incentive to participate other than doing your part to improve safety.
The other big change to FAA rules on drones is the Remote ID program.
The rule will require most drones to fly with a remote ID, which works much like a license plate. It will provide the aircraft’s identity, location, altitude and control station. It will also allow entities such as law enforcement the ability to request the identity of the drone’s owner from the FAA.
Thousands of hobbyists aren’t likely to like the added regulations, but few can argue that some added safety measures are a bad thing. There are reports of recreational drones colliding with airplanes or paragliders and at the growing rate of interest, it’s pure luck that there haven’t been worse outcomes.
In addition to letting Jorge flex his artistic muscle with the cover photography, El Paso Inc.’s Book of Lists provides an insightful snapshot of businesses and industries in El Paso. The printed format is old school and may remind some of the Yellow Pages, but it still makes the most sense.
First, it’s the best way to present the data in something that’s easy to use. Second, there’s valuable information in it that is not available through your standard Google search. In fact, we find so many mistakes online that we never use internet searches as a primary source. We attempt to reach and verify data directly with every organization listed in this book. We don’t always get through, but our rule is to reach out a minimum of three times and one of those must be with a phone call.
Finally, the printed format lets us use an advertising model to fund the effort. Without the book and its supporting ads, there’d be no lists. I know people need and use them. We had a few books preordered this year before they even came off the press.
If you are a subscriber and didn’t get your book by now, please let us know right away and we’ll get one out. You can purchase the books separately for $50, or it will be included with a new subscription. For more information, visit elpasoinc.com/lists.
