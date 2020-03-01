El Paso Inc. is wholeheartedly grateful for the outstanding showing of support at the El Pasoans of the Year and Community Spirit Award luncheon, which is well recapped in this issue.
It was a very touching event and from Mayor Dee Margo to first responder representatives, we heard a bit about what they endured during the Aug. 3rd tragedy. Until working on this project, I had no idea how involved and widespread the response was.
It’s clear there’s a long way to go in processing and grieving from what happened. The community has worked hard to take care of those who need support and to make sure that it continues to be available. I hope El Pasoans make good use of the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center and all it has to offer.
Wednesday’s luncheon took many of us back to Aug. 3rd remembering our own experiences that day. My husband Carl and I were leaving Costco along the same timeframe of the shooting. Before any alerts went out, we saw the wave of first responders racing down the freeway to the scene. Our hearts sank. We could sense something was very wrong.
But we were in a hurry to get home. We had family arriving from out of town and much to prepare.
My mother-in-law Mary Wherrett was headed to El Paso for an extended stay. About once a year she would come for several months.
Little did we know this would be the last time Mary would make her way to El Paso.
Mary died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in Nevada, Iowa. She was 89, but until the last few weeks before her death, she could have easily fooled you into believing she was years younger.
Mary had no use for idle sitting. She always found something to do. We felt obligated to match her enthusiasm for housework, and it was hard to keep up with her. While the house never looked better – it was the only time we actually got to the bottom of the laundry – her visits were secretly exhausting.
On her last visit, Mary had a single mind to paint the house. I mean like the entire exterior of our house.
While it was badly needed, the last thing I wanted was my then 88-year-old mother-in-law hanging off a ladder wielding five gallon buckets of elastomeric paint in triple digit heat.
She would have, too, but we prepared many excuses for why we couldn’t do it yet. Disappointed, she turned her energy to weeding the property, which is about a half acre of nothing but weeds. We took on a fixer-upper and haven’t gotten to the landscape yet. We did knock down a long rock wall divider in the backyard, and Mary relocated every single rock and cement debris to their respective piles.
Mary enjoyed El Paso. She told the neighbors her name was Maria because she wanted to relate. She loved how much our kids ate tacos with avocados and she appreciated a cerveza.
She taught us about the importance of being productive. It’s what kept her so active and strong. Earn your keep, she would say, and thank God for another day.
In January she shocked the family with news of terminal cancer. She was still bustling around, and it was hard to believe it could be true of the woman who threatened to paint the house only months before.
The doctor gave her six months. It turned out to be six weeks. But it was enough for a final visit; this time we came to her.
We had just finished getting the house painted and showed her the pictures.
She read El Paso Inc. from cover to cover when available. She always complimented my columns, although she might have objected to this one. Hopefully she would understand my compulsion. We miss her terribly, but are grateful for the time we had.