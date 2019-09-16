Got any idea what your smartphone or smart speaker has been doing to you while you are sleeping? I didn’t – until I caught a National Public Radio broadcast suggesting both devices are spying on you, selling or at least exposing vast quantities of your personal data – perhaps even tax returns and bank information.
What got me started on this was the NPR program Fresh Air, which several weeks ago interviewed the San Francisco based Washington Post technology writer Geoffrey Fowler. After relistening to the NPR interview and looking at some of Fowler’s stories in the Post, I began cross-checking against the work of other writers on the same subject.
They pretty much say the same thing and what it boils down to is this: Some applications installed on your phone or computer contain unseen extensions that can record and broadcast the information on every single page that you open. This can happen at night when you and – you thought – your phone were asleep.
For example, Fowler discovered that the food delivery service Door Dash sends phone data to nine different trackers including Facebook and Google. “And none of this is disclosed.”
In checking his own iPhone Fowler discovered 5,400 trackers consuming half of his data plan.
So why not just turn your phone completely off at night? Doesn’t help. According to Fowler, this side hustle will resume once your phone is turned back on.
With a little help from a former National Security Agency techie, Fowler was able to find medical appointments and medical records, income tax information, internet search records and even supposedly secure communications when logged in to the Washington Post’s in-house network.
“I found as many as 4 million people have been leaking personal and corporate secrets through Chrome and Firefox. … When we told browser makers Google and Mozilla, they shut these leaks immediately — but we probably identified only a fraction of the problem,” Fowler wrote.
Fowler suggested that the large tech companies don’t really drill down into what apps are doing with extensions, plug-ins, trackers and cookies. But when problems are pointed out, they may move to correct them.
For example, he said Apple had banned app trackers on kids’ iPhones – but not, apparently, on other phones. He said if you sign in to an application using your Facebook log-ins, it automatically invokes a lot of trackers.
Smart speakers are a bit different. Fowler says his speaker Alexa comes on and begins recording whenever it thinks it hears a call to action. He said what also seems to be happening is that the speaker is inadvertently triggered to come on by certain phrases involving medications, business dealings “and Downton Abbey.” He said that by default, Alexa records and keeps what it hears for four years.
So, what can be done to protect your data? Keep in mind that not all extensions and trackers are bad. They can help remember passwords and browser locations. But refusing cookies and extensions on certain apps may be a start. Fowler noted that the web browser Firefox by default denies the installation of cookies.
I can confirm that. In writing this on a laptop this past week in San Diego, I ran the app CC Cleaner to clear up some of the junk the computer had picked up in hopes of improving its speed. The CC Cleaner end analysis showed that while hundreds and hundreds of cookies had been deleted from Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer, the deletions listed under Firefox were exactly zero.