Over the last few days wife Ellie and I have 1) had restaurant dinners with friends; 2) gone to the movies; 3) traveled by plane to see kids and grandkids we hadn’t seen in a year; 4) attended service clubs and board meetings in person.
These are just common everyday activities we had always taken for granted – until the virus imprisoned us in our own home. But now that Ellie and I are vaccinated and, hopefully, bulletproof, we are astounded to discover what joy the simple little interactions mentioned above provide.
As the disease spiraled out of control at least Ellie and I had each other for company. There were books, six flavors of streaming television, hikes and occasional bad golf; so, the two of us survived just fine. But we surely felt for those who had no one at home – no one to reassure them everything was going to be all right.
I suppose the good news, if there was any, is that we saved a ton of money in restaurant and bar bills, not to mention maid and lawn services. Too, neither of us have had a cold since the virus.
As more people on our staff get vaccinated, and we are now at about 85%, we are encouraging them to return to the office. The home-alones were eager to return. And we have done away with the mandatory mask requirement for all those fully vaccinated, although we keep a box handy in case anyone is uncomfortable around the unmasked.
One thing I don’t get are the people at our office – otherwise smart people – that don’t want the vaccine saying, “I don’t trust the vaccine and I don’t want to take a chance with it.”
Some may have health issues we don’t know about. But others are thinking that if everyone else gets vaccinated, they won’t have to. Unfortunately, they’re not helping. Experts say that if we can’t get the national vaccination number higher than the current 50-plus percent, we’re going to have to learn to live with the virus and its mutations.
Really? Don’t these people look at the data? Don’t they see the truly horrible long-term effects the virus is having on some people even if they recover – like permanently scarred lungs, heart and brain damage?
So how do we convince these people that it just makes sense to get vaccinated?
Experts say lecturing probably won’t work. But a gentle presentation of relevant facts may be helpful. Maybe along these lines:
“You know that the virus has killed more than 3 million people, right? And that a good number of those that recovered have lasting problems.”
In my own case a nephew’s wife, healthiest person you could imagine, big mountain skier and all that, has lost so much lung function she is easily out of breath. She got the virus early in 2020 and was eager to get her vaccine for fear of any chance of reoccurrence.
Of course, there are some people that are never going to get on board and trying to turn them probably is a waste of time. These are the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists – you know these people. They’re the ones that drink from an internet info fountain that reinforces what they want to hear.
For the rest of us, we have a responsibility to continue encouraging everyone else to go ahead and get the jab.
