How’s about a break from news of war, market correction, inflation and gas prices? I mean if it weren’t for bad news, there wouldn’t be any news.
I can help!
El Paso Inc. is kicking off its fourth annual Best Pet contest so I thought I’d cheer you up by unpacking some behind the scenes office pet happenings.
For many years our family dog was a bichon frise. We loved the little white fur balls, and they returned our affection. They trained us to meet their needs, right up until they died – usually after about 11 or 12 years and huge vet bills.
The bichons are truly great dogs. Calm. Not prone to bark. Don’t shed. Easy to house train – which is more than we can say for some of our grandchildren. And they were easy to clean – just toss them in the washing machine and blow dry.
We had three bichons one after another but when we lost the last one about two years ago, we decided to see what life would be like without a dog.
I think I can speak for wife Ellie and say we found the house terribly lonely. No matter how bad the day or how irritated Ellie was with me, there had always been an excited tail-wagging doggy greeting me at home as if I had been gone 10 years.
Finally, unable to stand life without a dog anymore, we decided to consider adopting a rescue dog. We tried unsuccessfully during the pandemic to get a callback for an appointment at the city shelter; so, after giving that up we drove up to the Animal Rescue League in Canutillo.
We considered several possible candidates, perhaps subconsciously trying to replace one of our departed white fur balls. But when Ellie sat down on the floor to interview them, some would cower in a corner with their tail between their legs. Clearly they needed doggy counseling – and more attention than we were prepared to give.
After interviewing all the small adoptable dogs that caught our eye, we were about to call it a day when an employee brought in a wire cage, stacking it on top of several other cages. Inside was a tiny, pitch-black, curly-haired dog, of uncertain ancestry. He was – maybe – part poodle. He stood in his cage looking at us and wagging his tail.
The shelter people said he was about two years old and that he had been rescued in Juárez. His paperwork indicated vaccination by a Juárez vet but no further information was available.
So Ellie sat down on the concrete floor for one more interview. The dog evidently passed Ellie’s questions and tests; so, we named him Buddy and took him home – on probation.
Buddy wasted no time making himself quite at home. How you might ask? Well, for openers he marked all of the furniture – not a full void, mind you – just a few drops proclaiming his territory. Ellie was not amused and reminded him that marking was not part of the deal, nor was anything worse. (A lot of good that did.)
Our doggy door was still in place, although Buddy saw no immediate use for it. And why would he since there was a very expensive clean and dry Chinese carpet in the middle of the living room.
We also discovered Buddy has a much different personality than our bichons. While he adores women and readily warms to them, he does not take kindly to strange men. And he will bite!
So I began taking him to the office with me every day, introducing him to lots of friendly people. In truth he was initially so haired over when we got him that people sometimes wound up talking to the wrong end.
He quickly identified men authorized to be in the office, but he turns all teeth and snarly when mailmen, FedEx, UPS drivers, process servers, parole officers, collection agents and the rare customer show up.
The thing that really bothers Ellie is how attached Buddy is to me. Even though she is the one who feeds him, bathes him and takes him for walks, he hates to be separated from me. I think he views Ellie as some kind of hired help.
For example, if he needs to go outside during the night, you might think he would use the doggy door. No! He wakes up Ellie and, bless her heart, she accompanies him outside no matter what time it is and how cold it is. (Buddy doesn’t like to go outside alone and Ellie says she goes with him because she is concerned about the Chinese carpet.) Then he beats her back inside the house taking a shortcut through the doggy door – and curls up next to me. At least this is the report I get from Ellie, since I never wake up.
In fact, I am pretty sure that buddy loves me more than Ellie. For example, if I were to lock Buddy and Ellie up in separate crates for a few hours, I feel certain that when I opened them up, Buddy would be eager and excited to see me. Ellie – not so much.
Folks in the office seem to find Buddy a pleasant diversion. They watch as he follows me around the office – that is, when he isn’t sleeping in a dog bed by my desk or attacking deliverymen. I initially kept him on a leash in my cubicle but it really isn’t necessary – as long as I am with him. You wouldn’t think such a small dog would have such a loud bark but if left unattended, he lets the whole office know he is not happy.
So that leads to him accompanying me on walks through El Paso Inc. and the adjacent PDX Printing warehouse. Now, if we could just get him to stop marking customer print jobs that are waiting for pickup. I really need to have a talk with him about that.
Well, it’s been more than a year now since we brought him home and I suppose Buddy has long passed probation. And he even seems to be warming to Ellie, especially when he wants to go out in the middle of the night.
Back to the Best Pet: It’s a photo contest open to all. Lots of categories and last year we had 3,000 entries. This year promises more related activities including an event that includes a stroll around San Jacinto Plaza. The winner will be on the cover of our summer magazine. Details at elpasoinc.com/pets
