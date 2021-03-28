With last week’s mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia, and the renewed interest in regulating firearms, I couldn’t help but notice that Texas seems to be going the other way.
Hearings were scheduled this past week by the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety on four proposed bills that would do away with any licensing or paperwork requirement to carry a concealed handgun.
The only people disqualified would be convicted felons, those under domestic violence restraining orders and people judged mentally incapable. People who have never had any training or even fired a handgun could then carry in any public area.
As it stands now, people that want to carry, concealed or openly, must pass a four- to six-hour classroom course and demonstrate a simple live-fire proficiency to get a license. The proposed legislation would do away with all licensing requirements, including any kind of safety instruction and shooting competency demonstration.
Similar bills have been tried before and never succeeded, and there are still plenty of hurdles this time around. But the four bills mentioned above have plenty of supporters and they are hopeful this is the year it will happen.
The four bills are: HB 1238, HB 1911, HB 1927, HB 2900.
The NRA, predictably, says this is not a big deal and strongly supports all four because: “Texas currently allows lawfully-possessed long guns to be carried openly without a state-issued license … and law-abiding citizens can also carry handguns without a license on their own premises….”
Doing away with any kind of education requirement is a huge mistake. Here’s why: As a certified handgun instructor and Texas License to Carry Instructor, I see all kinds of students. Some are experienced shooters with military or law enforcement backgrounds while others have been trained well by fathers and grandfathers. But others, perhaps a quarter of my students, don’t have much more knowledge of handguns than what they have seen on TV. When I get such students I try to convince them to come back after they have had some instruction and training. But anyone can take the Texas course – though maybe not pass. I teach these classes every month and enrollment always swells after mass shootings. That’s understandable. Nobody wants to be a victim when the next nutcase goes on a rampage. Most people just want a way to defend themselves and their families.
People with no knowledge of gun safety have no idea of the danger they pose to themselves and others. They don’t know the rules for safe gun handling. They don’t know their own responsibility and liability that comes from not securing their firearms – especially from children. And they don’t know they have a responsibility to do all they can to de-escalate a confrontation.
All of these subjects and more are included in the currently required Texas License to Carry course. And that’s why it would be a huge and irresponsible mistake to relax the current requirements, thereby encouraging people without appropriate education and training to begin carrying.
