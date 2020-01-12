The El Paso Community Foundation and KVIA held a farewell reception Monday for former news anchor Estela Casas. Upwards of 200 people turned out, including the mayor, elected representatives, colleagues and various community organizations – beneficiaries of her charitable endeavors.
Having been in the news business for going on 50 years, I can tell you the outpouring of corporate and community support for someone in media is truly remarkable. Let me explain:
For openers, the usual drill in a corporate setting is to escort someone out of the building the moment they give notice.
KVIA not only didn’t do that, the Bradley family of Missouri, which owns the News-Press Gazette that owns the station, sent President Brian Bradley and VP Eric Bradley to represent them at the reception.
The other thing that makes this so extraordinary is the way Estela was able to balance her day job, where she was very very good, with her role as a community activist. She struck a rare balance between her passion for El Paso with her ability to deliver the news objectively and professionally.
Underpinning her news delivery was a continual sense of optimism and infectious positivity. She was serious when the news was grim, but she always seemed to leave you with the feeling things will be better.
KVIA GM Kevin Lovell also gets credit for listening to Estela and giving her the resources and time to roll with her different projects – like Estela’s Escuelas that honored high achieving schools, or the Stand with Estela projects following her bouts with cancer.
I don’t know if Estela is going to enjoy fundraising for the two foundations she now will be leading but I can guarantee one thing: the hours will be better. Good job and good luck Estela.
***
The other woman I mention today is El Paso Inc. Publisher (and daughter) Secret Wherrett. I have ragged on her unsuccessfully to write this but she is too modest to subject readers to news about herself. So I am doing it for her.
Secret entered into a national competition for a Goldman Sachs Foundation fellowship intended to provide small business operators with tools for explosive growth.
There were three rounds winnowing applicants from all over the country. She survived all three cuts before finally being selected in a group of 150 scholars. The selection came down to whether or not the organizers felt the program would be a worthwhile investment in that business and its leader. The foundation estimates the value of the fellowships at $50,000, which would include two week-long trips to Boston, extensive daily online work and bringing small business growth experts to the project – online and in Boston.
Secret was worried early on that her industry, the news business, might render her a non-starter in the competition. After all, some of the biggest corporations and smartest minds are struggling to unlock the secrets to traditional media survival. But Secret was among a group from all kinds of businesses across the country and has now finished the fellowship.
The result has been a mini MBA-like program tailored to each business and focused exclusively on growth. Can’t wait to see what happens to our stock value.