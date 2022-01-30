The city of El Paso and this publication lost a good friend recently – Nathan Christian. I had the pleasure of knowing him and would like to remind readers of a few of his accomplishments.
It is no exaggeration to say that at one time or another Nathan provided leadership and support to just about every worthwhile civic organization in the city.
His leadership roles included the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, the Sun Bowl Association, the United Way campaign and the Boy Scouts, to name but four. He also was El Paso Inc.’s first El Pasoan of the Year, beginning a tradition that started in 1996.
Nathan was a banker, something he said he had wanted to be since he was 3 years old, growing up and watching his father, also a banker.
Nathan came to El Paso in 1979 courtesy of what was then First City. He moved over to a local El Paso independent – State National Bank – taking over as president when Roberto Whetton retired. When State National was taken over by Norwest, Nathan continued on as president.
Nathan was a friend and, along with his wife Margy, an early supporter of El Paso Inc. But that had nothing to do with why Nathan was honored as our first El Pasoan of the Year. He was honored for literally putting his job on the line by committing his bank to be the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl. The bowl was in deep trouble at the time, having lost its previous title sponsor, and there was great concern for the future if a sponsor couldn’t be found.
When things looked really dark Nathan stepped up. And when the bowl was held with Norwest as title sponsor, the top national executives came to town. I had a chance to meet some of them.
I don’t now recall his name – think it was the then president and CEO of Norwest – whom I asked whether Nathan’s sponsorship of the bowl game had put his job out on a limb. The executive paused a moment, looked at me and said, “We’ll have to wait and see if he can deliver the numbers he has promised.”
I suppose Nathan delivered on the numbers because when the bank was purchased by Wells Fargo, Nathan was kept on as area president. Then, I suppose, Wells realized what they had in Nathan and offered him the opportunity to lead the bank’s Southern California and Border banking team out of San Diego.
In 2006 Wells named him president for Colorado, based in Denver. And that was the position from which he retired in 2013.
I asked Nathan why anyone would leave San Diego for Denver. “Closer to the elk,” was his response. Indeed, hunting was one of his great passions.
Nathan’s life was foreshortened when he developed Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, diagnosed just last August. He died Jan. 18 in Austin at age 71. Rest in peace Nathan, we will miss you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.